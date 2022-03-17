Roundup of FFA news for March 17, 2022

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA chapter started off its Spring Judging Invitationals on Feb. 19 at the Mt. Gilead Judging Invitational at the Morrow County Fairgrounds.

Team members participated in the Horse and Poultry Judging competitions.

The Poultry Judging competition consists of testing students’ capability to choose top quality poultry/poultry products.

The following team members participated in the competition and placed individually: Katie Seger, 10th place; Summer Sooy, 42nd place; Jake Reisigner, 54th; and Peter Howard, 72nd.

The Horse Judging competition consists of judging two halter classes, one performance, and a class of hay, identifying different types of tack and equipment, and taking a 50-question written test. Overall the horse team placed first out of 32 teams scoring 1,279 points.

The team consisted of Abby Groesser, who placed first individually; Chloee Howard, third place; Rylee Howard, 12th; Madison Bias, 24th; Melanie Ezell, 40th; Allysa Hamilton, 42nd; and Tyra Davis, 51st.

• • •

EDON, Ohio — On Feb. 18, two Edon FFA members participated in the Agricultural and Power Diagnostics contest at Redline Equipment in Portage, Ohio.

This contest was formerly known as tractor troubleshooting competition, where members rotate to five different stations and identify and repair the malfunctions on each piece of agricultural or industrial equipment. Jarrett Trausch and Lance Reitzel competed for Edon and placed fourth at the district contest.

On March 3, Clayton Dulle, John Goebel and Skylar Osborn participated in the District Agricultural Mechanic Skills Career Development Event at Penta Career Center. The students had to exhibit knowledge about tools, labels, and safety procedures; as well as demonstrate skills in welding, mechanical repair, and equipment troubleshooting. The team placed sixth at the district contest.

• • •

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — Hillsdale FFA’s Ag Sales team placed first March 1 at the District 2 Ag Sales Career Development Event at Northwestern High School.

The purpose of the Ag Sale Contest is to market agricultural products to profitability in today’s competitive economy. The team will compete at the state competition March 14.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Feb. 17, 22 members of the West Holmes FFA chapter departed for the National Farm Machinery Show in Louisville, Kentucky. They traveled with Licking Valley FFA and Carrollton FFA. They toured Diefenbacher Greenhouse in Cincinnati and had dinner at Texas Roadhouse in Louisville. Then they visited the Louisville Expo Center to watch the tractor pull.

On Feb. 18, they toured the Farm Machinery Show and got to visit with some of the top machinery companies in agriculture. After touring the show they ate lunch and departed back home. Members who attended were Kalan Bowling, Maison Carter, Haylee Conner, Garrett Fowler, Keith Hawkins, Justice Hendrix, Liberty Hendrix, Derek Miller, Pacee Miller, Madison Pearce- Lafery, Alex Pringle, Alysa Pringle, Hailey Richert, Dakotah Ringwalt, Andi Schuch, Becca Schuch, Jenna Sheldon, Hayden Smith, Alexa Tate, Ashley Tate and Quentin Vehrs.

On Feb. 15, 29 members took the Greenhand quiz. The team placed 14th out of 152 teams.

Also, 15 members took the Farm Business Management quiz. This quiz is about the knowledge and skills learned in production agriculture and typical farm management problems. The team placed 30th out of 90 teams.

• • •

LOUDONVILLE, Ohio —. Members of the Loudonville FFA chapter attended a judging competition March 5 in Marysville, Ohio. Those teams included nature interpretation and general livestock. For the general livestock Carlee Young was the leader of the Loudonville team. For her first time competing, she came in first place.

The high school contest consisted of Brett Carnegie who placed 4th overall. The middle school contest consisted of Caiden Donaldson and Preston Smeltzer.