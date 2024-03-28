Roundup of FFA news for March 28. 2024

RACINE, Ohio — Racine Southern FFA competed in the Agricultural Technology and Mechanical Systems Career Development Event for the first time in chapter history at the District 10 contest held at Logan High School. A team of Skyler Allen, Nathaniel Nero and Michelle Adkins earned ninth place.

•••

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Zane Trace FFA was awarded a gold rating for the 15th year in a row and named one of Ohio’s top chapters in the National Chapter Award Program based on its program of activities conducted throughout the past year, which included the FFA Sausage Breakfast, elementary ag lessons, Ross County Ag Professionals Day and the Beautify for Buck Fifty roadside clean-up project.

•••

WEST SALEM, Ohio — A Northwestern Wayne FFA team of Mallory Gilbert, Emma Connelly, Addy Connelly, Makenna Connelly, Brooke Hershey, Gabi Riedel and Kate Johnson participated in the Floriculture Career Development Event hosted at Sandy Valley High School on March 6. Makenna Connelly placed 10th, individually.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern Wayne FFA participated in Dairy Cattle Judging and General Livestock Judging Career Development Events on March 9 at Miami Trace. The members that participated in the Dairy Cattle Judging CDE were Jacoby Gilbert and Madison Miller. The General Livestock team consisted of Addy Connelly, Emma Connelly, Makenna Connelly and Kade Tegtmeier. Triston Flinn also participated as a middle school member.

•••

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Black River FFA earned a gold rating in the National Chapter Award Program.

•••

HOWARD, Ohio — Three members of the East Knox FFA recently competed in the District 7 FFA Outdoor Power Equipment Career Development Event held at Teays Valley High School on March 18. Quentin White, Braylon Evans and Peyton Finch placed fourth. Individually, Finch placed ninth.

•••

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA competed in the Ag Mechanics CDE on March 13 at Wynford High School. The teams placed 10th and 13th. Individually, Blake Patterson placed 21st, Mason Miller placed 31st, Logan Van Dalen placed 32nd, Grady Hawkins placed 33rd and Jarrett Schafer placed 37th.

•••

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio — New Lexington FFA held its annual banquet on March 12. Rosella Bateson and Lauren Riley were awarded Outstanding Freshman. Arleigh Gibson and Marley Mendez-Santiago were awarded Star Freshman. Kelsie Moore and Carissa Householder were awarded Star Greenhand. Elsie Zinn was awarded Star in Agriscience. The Star Sophomore award was presented to Ayelen Fink, Kimmi Clark and Michael Steele. Novalye Christian and Sydney Middaugh were awarded Outstanding Junior. Bethany Bailey was given the Star Junior award. Megan Howdyshell earned Star Chapter Farmer award. The Star Senior award was given to Lane Baker, Stephanie Tish and Natasha Bailey. Collin Levan was awarded with Star in Ag Mechanics.

Additionally, Jamie Miller and Morgan Holman were presented with the Honorary Chapter FFA Degree.

The New Lexington FFA Chapter also inducted the 2024-2025 officers, including President Megan Howdyshell, Vice President of Leadership Kelsie Moore, Vice President of Agriculture Novalye Christian, Vice President of Communities Bethany Bailey, Reporter Rosella Bateson, Treasurer Ayelen Fink, Secretary Michael Steele and Sentinel Carissa Householder.