Geauga Master Gardeners set April events

BURTON, Ohio — The Geauga County Master Gardeners are hosting a series of events in April at the County Extension Office, 14269 Claridon-Troy Road, Burton.

Registration is required for all events. Call 440-834-4656 to register. Mail checks, payable to OSU Extension, to: PO Box 387, Burton, OH 44021.

Common Yard & Garden Weeds: April 6, 10 a.m. to noon, free

Master gardener volunteer and botanist Judy Barnhart will help participants determine what weeds are present in your garden. Several families are notorious for becoming aggressive, noxious or even invasive, learn the differences. An ID matching activity will be included.

Minimizing Landscape Maintenance: Apr. 24, 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m,m free

As a landscape designer master gardener volunteer, Phyllis Mihalik’s most frequent request from her customers is, “I want low maintenance.” Mihalik will share the principles she follows to create landscapes that are both beautiful and low maintenance. New landscapes and existing gardens will be covered.

Create an Herb Fairy Garden: April 27, 10 a.m. to noon, $30.

Join master gardener volunteer Dee Toban to learn the basics of creating an herb fairy garden. Bring a child and make one together. Participants will be supplied with a container, potting mix, plants or flowers, pea gravel, pebbles, twigs, and crafting supplies. Paid registration required by April 15 to hold a spot. No refunds after April 15.