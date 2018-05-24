Roundup of FFA news for May 24, 2018

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA sent 25 members to the 90th Ohio FFA Convention May 3-4 in Columbus.

The chapter was recognized for donating more than $500 to different organizations.

Three members received the State FFA Degree: Sarah Ward, Alisa Stahl and Mark Wolfer.

Wolfer also won the state proficiency award for agricultural services. He will now advance to the national evaluation.

Other state proficiency finalists included Jason Stephens in the areas of grain production entrepreneurship and diversified crop placement, where he placed fourth in each category.

Andrew Stephens placed fourth in the grain production placement state proficiency, and Faith Stegbauer placed third in fiber/oil crop production.

Cecilia Murphy was recognized as a gold rated reporter, Andrew Stephens as a gold rated treasurer, and Sarah Ward as a gold rated secretary.

• • •

BELLVILLE, Ohio — The Clear Fork FFA officers hosted an Ag Olympics week for the Clear Fork High School students the week of May 7-18.

There were activities each day of the week. There were around 20 teams of four members each that competed each day.

In first place was team Toomi which included AJ Blubaugh, Dylan Jewel, Caden Flynn and Brandon Patterson.

In second place was Apple Bottom Bibs which included Victoria Skoog, Emma Hosey, Carson Wine and Jay Swainhart.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On May 4-5, 26 members of the West Holmes FFA chapter traveled to the Ohio State FFA Convention in Columbus.

The chapter had eight state proficiency finalist in nine areas. Logan Schlauch placed fourth in agricultural. Chris VanSickle placed fourth in beef production. In dairy entrepreneurship, John Hughes placed first and Chase Stitzlein placed third.

In the category of dairy placement, Sarah Sprang placed second. In diversified horticulture, Drew Mast placed third.

Logan Schlauch, placed third in home and/or community development; Marissa Lamp, third in nursery operations; and Taylor Feikert, fourth in swine production.

Lexi Ogi, Cade Patterson and Taylor Feikert were awarded gold rated officer books.

West Holmes FFA members who received state degrees were: John Hughes, Logan Schlauch, Taylor Feikert, Abby Rohr, Hunter Smith, Gabby Sherman, Anna Irwin, Laura Irwin and Mariah Miller.

• • •

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — The Miami Trace FFA chapter attended the State FFA Convention May 3 and 4 held at the Ohio State Expo Center, in Columbus.

Haylee Anders, Grant DeBruin, Taylor Moore, and Lydia Zwoll participated in the State FFA Chorus and Blake Bradshaw, Grant DeBruin, Lahni Stachler, Quinton Waits and Victoria Waits participated in the State FFA Band.

The advanced parliamentary procedure team of Garrett Hagler, Meri Grace Carson, Abbi Pettit, Adam Ginn, Aubrey Schwartz and Kylie Pettit, were recognized for winning state and advancing to the national contest in October.

The following eighth graders were recognized for winning the state middle school poultry evaluation contest as well as middle school dairy cattle evaluation: Libby Aleshire, Bryce Bennett, Drew Black and Connor Collins.

State proficiency awards included: swine production entrepreneurship, Meri Grace Carson, second; agricultural sales placement, Rebecca Heckathorn, second; and beef production entrepreneurship, Garrett Hagler, first.

Todd Peterson, a graduate of Miami Trace, was named the Ohio Star Farmer and the state winner in the area of Diversified Grain Production-Entrepreneurship. Peterson owns and rents over 300 acres of corn, soybean and wheat production.

Ten members received State FFA Degrees: Ryan Arledge, Meri Grace Carson, Tori Evans, Preston Huff, Cole Karnes, Abbi Pettit, Trevor Pursell, Andrea Robinson, Seth Simonson, and Madison Wallace.

Meri Grace Carson and Abbi Pettit received the reporter’s book gold pin, and Tori Evan’s received the treasurer’s book gold pin. Khenadi Grubb received a silver rating for her Agriscience Fair project.

Miami Trace FFA received a gold rating in the state, was named a Top 10 Chapter in Ohio and was a finalist in all three areas of the national chapter application: strengthening agriculture, building communities and growing leaders.

• • •

ASHLAND, Ohio — The Crestview FFA had seven members receive their State FFA Degrees at the 90th Ohio FFA State Convention in Columbus earlier this month.

Molly Ardis, Savannah Stuart, Kelsey Boyer, Kaitlyn Hunt, Dylan LaFever, Kayona LaForest and Brynn Witmer each earned the top state FFA honor.

Crestview FFA also had three FFA members earn state proficiency award recognition

Emma Ardis won first place in proficiency award recognition for veterinary science. Senior Kathy Lehman placed fourth in beef production, and former student Justin Bond placed third in dairy placement.

Chapter member Elly Motter received a gold rating on the chapter scrapbook.

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Four members of the Northwestern FFA Chapter competed in the national soil judging contest, held in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

The Urban Soils team competed May 3, including Cody Morrow, son of Mark and Kristen Morrow, Cody Tegtmeier, son of Randy and Heather Tegtmeier, Michael Nutter, son of Tammie Nutter and Dale Browning, and Austen Wood, son of Ken and Laura Wood. To conclude the contest, the team placed 25.

On May 3 and 4, members attended the Ohio FFA State Convention, including Arianan Borton, Jadeyn Berry, Kyle Piscione, David Miley, Jordan Melegari, Kaitlyn Praisler, Emily Finley, Taylor Dawson, Valerie Imhoff, Riley Stull, Lizzy Howman, Alex Borton, Brock Tegtmeier, Robert Stinementz, Hunter Kanzeg, Austen Wood, Cody Morrow, Cody Tegtmeier, Michael Nutter, MyKenzie Snyder, Jessie Bair, and Leeanna Ruegg all attended this event.

The chapter participated in Ohio FFA Fights Hunger, by helping to pack 90,000 meals for Mid-Ohio food banks.

Emily Finley participated in the State Agri-Science Fair, where she received a silver rating for her project, titled The Psychological Correlation Between a Food’s Color, Taste, and Flavor.

Claire Vaughan was awarded a Gold Rating on her secretary’s book for the year. David Miley was awarded a Gold Rating on his treasurer’s book, and Emily Finley was awarded a Gold Rating on her reporter’s book.

Cody Tegtmeier was recognized during the ceremony for being first individual in the Milk Quality and Products CDE. Northwestern’s Middle School Milk Quality and Products team competed. Arianna Borton was top individual, with Jadeyn Berry second, and Avery Garver fourth.

Two chapter members also received their state degrees: Kyle Piscione and Emily Finley.

• • •

HANOVERTON, Ohio — The United FFA attended the 90th annual Ohio State FFA Convention May 3-4.

On their way to the convention, selected students took a tour at the Watts Farm, where students got to learn about how the dairy beef and Pioneer seed packaging farm are ran.

The farm business was explained to the students by owner Barb Watts, and farm herd manager, Brad Baker.

The chapter was awarded a plaque for donating $250 to CROP and Akron Children’s Hospital.

Member Megan Drake sang and won fourth place in the talent show.

The fourth session consisted of Gold chapter secretary’s award given to Megan Drake and gold chapter treasurer’s award given to Haley Santee.

State degrees were presented to Megan Drake, daughter of Todd and Darlynne Drake, Joshua Kataro, son of James and Amy Kataro, Courtney Cooper, daughter of Doug and Becky Cooper, and Haley Santee, daughter of Meg Reeder, Mark Kholer, and Wes Santee.