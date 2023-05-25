Roundup of FFA news for May 25, 2023

WATERFORD, Ohio — For the fourth time in history, four members of the Waterford FFA chapter recently advanced to the 70th Annual National Land and Range Judging Contest that was held in El Reno, Oklahoma. The members included Allison Huck, Emma Hartline, Cole Hansell and John Klintworth. The contest was sponsored by the Oklahoma Association of Conservation Districts.

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Northwestern-Wayne FFA dairy cattle judging team qualified for state at the competition, April 28. The students who participated in the state competition this year were Jacoby Gilbert, Kaylee Cherry, Chet McNeil, Kade Tegtmeier and Jake Howman. Individually, Jacoby Gilbert placed 11th in the state, and the team placed seventh overall in the state.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA outdoor power team recently competed in the District 3 Career Development Event. The competition is geared towards preparing students for a career within the small engine industry. The team included Logan Leonard, Jake Reisinger and Peter Howard and earned a third-place finish in the district competition.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — The Black River FFA Chapter held their annual banquet, April 22. Over 250 guests were in attendance at the annual celebration where members were recognized for their achievements, participation and hard work throughout the year.

The evening began with a catered dinner and a silent auction with the introduction of the 2022-2023 chapter officers. Several groups of students and community members were recognized throughout the evening, in addition to the chapter awards. Guests and former students were entertained by guest speaker, Mr. Mike Boyert, owner of Boyert’s Greenhouse.

Mr. Tom Reisinger and the late Norman Dria were presented with the Honorary Chapter Degree for their continued dedication with support and service to the chapter.

The following students received special Star honors:

• Star Discovery – Emma McCann

• Star Greenhand – Gianni Bonidie

• Star Chapter Farmer – Peter Howard

• Star Junior – Ridge Martin

• DeKalb Award/Star Senior – Kylie Leonard

The 110% award recipients were presented to:

• Eighth grader – Olivia Fralick

• Freshman – Peter Howard

• Sophomore – Charlie Hollan

• Junior – Summer Sooy

• Senior – Kylie Leonard

Additionally, Howard was awarded the Overall 100% award sponsored by Ag Credit.

The Top Scholar for each grade level was awarded to:

• Eighth grader – Skyla Haislip

• Freshman – Gianni Bonidie

• Sophomore – Elizabeth Gilmore

• Junior – Katie Seger

• Senior – Joe Dennis

The evening concluded with the announcement of the 2023-2024 Chapter Officer Team.

• President – Summer Sooy

• Vice President – Ridge Martin

• Treasurer – Gianni Bonidie

• Secretary – Katie Seger

• Reporter – Eva Kodicovic

• Student Advisor – Charlie Hollan

• Sentinel – Peter Howard

• Historian – Hailey Lambdin

• Junior Secretary – Clare Reisinger

• Junior Treasurer – Kristen Mrakuzic

• Junior Reporter – Olivia Fralick

• • •

BELOIT, Ohio — On May 3, the West Branch FFA chapter held their annual banquet with over 300 members and guests present. During the awards portion of the banquet, members were recognized for their achievements over the past year.

Star awards were presented to the following members:

• Koltin Stryffeler, Star Greenhand

• McKenzie Whitted, Star in Agribusiness

• Taylar Whitted, Star Chapter Farmer

• Mason Barnett, Star in Agricultural Placement

Eight students competed at the State General Livestock Judging contest and placed 55th out of 191 teams with McKenzie Whitted leading the team.

To end the banquet the 2023-2024 chapter officers were installed as follows:

• Skylar Cunningham, president

• Savannah Ruthrauff, vice president

• Kotlin Stryffeler, secretary

• Brody Martig, treasurer

• Calee Ruthrauff, reporter

• Dakoda Jones, sentinel

• Haley Thomas, student adviser

West Branch FFA students traveled to the State FFA convention in Columbus, Ohio, and toured the Certified Angus Beef Headquarters in Wooster. Students also toured the Ohio State University Meat Science Lab where they observed the facility where meat is harvested, processed, and packaged.

Students also attended State FFA Convention and toured the Career and College Expo. They were also able to interact with colleges and companies across the state.

Agriculture students held their annual Food for America field trip with students in third-grade classes. They partnered with Conny Farms and Martig Farms and led third graders through different stations at Conny’s farm including the horse barn, grain bins, and the combine. Third-grade students visited the high school agricultural room where they planted a flower to take home for Mother’s Day.