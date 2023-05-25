HANOVERTON, Ohio — Frank J. Zehentbauer, 89, died May 16, 2023, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Frank was born on Dec. 14, 1933, in Hanoverton, son of the late Joseph and Mari (Zettl) Zehentbauer. He was a 1951 graduate of Lisbon High School and in 1952 entered the United States Army, where he served in Europe. He married Patricia Ann (Gause) Zehentbauer in 1959.

Frank started his employment at Summitville Tile. When returning from the military he worked for Charles Gause at Gause Equipment. Frank and his wife, Pat purchased Gause Equipment in 1965 and continued to operate the business until he retired at 80.

He purchased his father’s farm in 1976, where he farmed the rest of his life until his passing. Frank was passionate about crops and machinery and worked tirelessly at both. Frank was well known and respected throughout northeast Ohio and western Pennsylvania for his knowledge of farming equipment.

Frank was a member of St. Phillip Neri Catholic Church in Hanoverton.

He is survived by five children, Mike Zehentbauer, Robert Zehentbauer, James Zehentbauer, John Zehentbauer, and Patti Kober; 13 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. Besides his parents, Frank was preceded in death by sister, Mary Gulling; and brother, Paul Zehentbauer.

Arrangements were handled by Stark Memorial in Salem. A Mass of Christian Burial was held May 20, at St. Phillip Neri Catholic Church. Burial followed at St. Paul Cemetery in Hanoverton.

