Roundup of FFA news for May 31, 2018

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA held its annual banquet May 12 at the high school to recognize members for their accomplishments

Community members receiving Distinguished Service Awards included Monte and Shannon Rohr, Craig and Jane Houin, Duane Galbraith and Alison Rogers.

Geoffrey Norris, Errick Flinner and Lisa Feikert received Honorary Chapter Degrees.

Rebecca Sprang and Ethan Drzazga both won the Outstanding Freshman Award, and Bree Houin and Kylie Ramirez received the Star Greenhand award.

Madison Stitzlein received the Outstanding Sophomore Award, and Taylor Feikert received the Outstanding Junior Award. Junior Logan Schlauch received this year’s record-keeping award.

Juanita Miller received the Outstanding Senior award and Sarah Sprang received the chapter’s DeKalb award.

Chapter members who received their State FFA Degrees earlier this month at the State FFA Convention included: John Hughes, Taylor Feikert, Abby Rohr, Logan Schlauch, Gabby Sherman, Mariah Miller, Anna Irwin, Laura Irwin and Hunter Smith.

Graduated members who will receive their American Degree, the highest honor an FFA member can receive, include Erik Hanna, Alyx Morris, Becca Vales and Chris Vansickle.

Also at the state convention five members performed in the Ohio State FFA band or choir: Zac Myers, Megan Brannon, Anna Irwin, Aubree Houin and Laura Irwin.

State proficiency award winners included: agricultural processing, Logan Schlauch, fourth; beef production, Chris Vansickle, fourth; dairy production entrepreneurship, John Hughes, first; dairy production entrepreneurship, Chase Stitzlein, third; diversified horticulture, Drew Mast, third; home/community development, Logan Schlauch, third; nursery operations, Marissa Lamp, third; swine production entrepreneurship, Taylor Feikert, fourth.

Hughes will now compete at the National FFA Convention.

Chapter Scholarship Awards were presented to freshmen Natasha Averbukh and Katie Sprang; sophomores Lexi Ogi and Kylie Ramirez; juniors Taylor Feikert, Laura Irwin and Anna Irwin; and seniors Thane Kaufman and Cade Patterson.

John Hughes was recognized as the top salesman in the fruit sale and Megan McKenna topped the strawberry sale.

During the year, the dairy judging team of Logan Schlauch, Mikey Kick, John Hughes, Chase Stitzlein, Sarah Sprang and Brayden Schumaker placed 10th in the state. The agricultural communications team of Chasidy Schmucker, Sarah Sprang, Aubree Houin and Anna Irwin placed sixth in the state.

At the close of the meeting, the new officer team was introduced: president, Taylor Feikert; vice president, Abby Rohr; secretary, Anna Irwin; treasurer, Laura Irwin; reporter, Rebecca Sprang; historian, Maddie Stitzlein; sentinel, Lexi Ogi; student adviser, Jayme Pennell.

West Holmes FFA held its last meeting of the year May 21. Retiring officers and incoming officers met prior to the meeting to discuss their duties and strategies for the next school year.

During the final meeting, members played corn hole and softball before the business meeting got underway. Fifty-one members attended the final meeting.

Committees discussed the Mid-Ohio Lamb Classic, Ohio Leadership Camp, turning in dues, and this year’s fair booth. The chapter approved sending members to the leadership camp and referring the fair booth to a committee.

• • •

WATERFORD, Ohio — Leeann Trippett, member of the Waterford FFA earned her Ohio State FFA Degree at the state FFA convention in Columbus, May 4. Trippett is the daughter of Ralph and Connie Trippett.

• • •

COLLINS, Ohio — Fourteen members from the Western Reserve FFA chapter attended the Ohio State FFA Convention May 3-5. Members Jenna King and Rebecca Krisha received their State FFA degrees and former reporter McKenna Woodruff received a gold pin for her outstanding FFA scrapbook.

While in Columbus members shopped at Cabela’s and Rods Western Palace, visited Sky Zone, Magic Mountain, the field of 109 concrete ears of corn and participated in the Olentangy Indian Caverns Tour.

• • •

CALEDONIA, Ohio — Four members of the River Valley FFA chapter received their State FFA Degrees at the Ohio FFA Convention May 4: Jessica Bales, Dakota Bosley, Noah Eckard and Anna Heimlich.

• • •

ASHLAND, Ohio — Crestview FFA members held their Food For America program for Crestview Elementary third graders.

FFA members taught the children about agriculture and the FFA program. Food For America also gives high school students an opportunity to increase their leadership skills and communication skills by being a group leader or a station leader.

• • •

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Northwestern FFA dairy cattle judging team placed second in the state finals at Ohio State University’s Waterman Dairy Center with team members: David Miley, Elizabeth Howman, Riley Stull, and Kyle Piscione.

• • •

NEW CONCORD, Ohio — Member of the John Glenn FFA attended this year’s 90th Ohio FFA Convention, May 3-4.

The group started their trip on a tour at Hogue Farms, where Larry and Alan Hogue gave a tour of the equipment and operations that they provide for their dairy cows. At the next stop, members visited Van Buren Acres, and finally visited the American Whistle Corporation where members learned how a whistle was made.

At the state convention, chapter members Emilee Corder and Jackie Huhn received their state FFA degrees.

• • •

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — During its annual banquet May 17, the Logan Elm FFA chapter announced a $2,500 donation through the America’s Farmers: Grow Communities Monsanto Fund. Local farmer Mike Wolford applied for the donation on the chapter’s behalf.

During the banquet, members were awarded for their dedication and participation.