Farm-to-table dinners in W.Va. State Parks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture in conjunction with the West Virginia Farmers Market Association, the West Virginia Department of Natural Resources and the West Virginia state parks system, will hold eight farm-to-table dinners from June 14 to Sept. 27.

Each event will take place at a state park restaurant, pairing locally grown produce and products for menu items.

The goal of the dinners is to introduce more locally sourced products into restaurant menus while developing connections between farmers markets and local buyers.

For more information visit wvstateparks.com/event/farm-table-dinner-pipestem/.

Locations and dates

-June 14, Pipestem State Park (Summers County); To make a reservation call 304-466-1800.

June 21, Cacapon Resort State Park (Morgan County).

Aug. 2, Cass Scenic Railroad State Park (Pocahontas County).

Aug. 9, Chief Logan Lodge (Logan County).

Aug. 16, North Bend State Park (Ritchie County).

Aug. 30, Holly River State Park (Webster County).

Sept. 13, Hawks Nest State Park (Fayette County).

Sept. 27, Blackwater Falls State Park (Tucker County).