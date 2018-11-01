Roundup of FFA news for Nov. 1, 2018

CALEDONIA, Ohio — On Oct. 17, the River Valley FFA hosted other county schools — Ridgedale, Elgin, and Tri-Rivers Career Center — at the Marion County Job Interview Contest.

There were 48 students competing for top spots in their divisions.

From the River Valley chapter, seven members competed: Joey Crawford (freshman); Lilly Wagner (sophomore); juniors Jackson Crawford, Morgan Stith, Ben Wagner; and seniors Avy Pollock and Anna Heimlich.

Joey Crawford, Wagner, Jackson Crawford and Heimlich advanced to sub-district competition.

• • •

OBERLIN, Ohio — Lorain County JVS students recently attended the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis.

While there, JVS FFA members from the Landscape and Greenhouse Management and Industrial Equipment Mechanics programs, participated in community service events, attended general sessions, educational tours, and leadership workshops.

Chapter members spent their day of service at Gleaners Food Bank where they worked together to inspect, sort and pack food and grocery items to help feed the local Indianapolis community.

Another highlight of the trip was a concert by Garth Brooks.