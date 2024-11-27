Roundup of FFA news for Nov. 27, 2024

HOWARD, Ohio — East Knox FFA members Ava Page, Peyton Harris and Rhyan Williams placed 12th as a team in the State Animal Management Career Development Event on Nov. 11 at the Ohio Exposition Center. Individually, Page finished second place in the state. This is the fourth time East Knox FFA has had a team in the State Animal Management CDE finals.Additionally, Harris finished 32nd overall and Williams placed 78th out of 150 individuals.

East Knox FFA members Zayne Grennell, Hayden Garman, John Chadwick and John Schillinger also placed 25th in the State Aquarium Management Career Development Event. To qualify for state finals, the participants had to complete a online general knowledge test on fish characteristics. The top four scorers from the preliminaries moved on to the state finals. At the final, members had to a number of aquatic species and perform four practicums. This is the first time that East Knox FFA has ever had an Aquarium Management team.

•••

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern-Wayne FFA chapter hosted its annual Fall Meeting on Nov. 2 at FHJ Farms owned by the Hershey family.

During the meeting, officers discussed events that have taken placed throughout the school year. Afterward, members were divided into groups and formed committees including Earning and Savings, Community Service, Public Relations, Skills/CDE, Recreation, Middle School Engagement, High School Engagement and Ag in the Classroom. Members also were given dinner and played activities. The chapter would like to thank the Hershey family for allowing the chapter to use its barn.

•••

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Two West Holmes FFA teams competed in the Fall Trap Shoot on Oct. 5 at the Silver Dollar Sportsman Club.

Team one, consisting of Andi Schuch, Logan Horn, Carson Horn, Keston McKinney and Nate Sprang, placed second overall with a score of 193. Team 2 placed eighth with a score of 107 and was made up of Billy Patten, Deacon Clemens and Zander Croskey. Individually, Andi Schuch finished second overall and was the top female shooter with a score of 46. Additionally, Deacon Clemens placed fourth overall with a 45. There were 10 teams in total and 42 participants

•••

WATERFORD, Ohio — Waterford FFA members Dylan Hartline, Emma Hartline and Madison Hiener were awarded the American FFA Degree at the 97th National FFA Convention and Expo on Oct. 23-26 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Each awardee received a gold American FFA Degree Key to celebrate the achievement. Dylan and Emma are the children of Matt and Missy Hartline, and currently attending Ohio University. Dylan Hartline is studying in physical education and Emma Hartline is studying elementary education. Hiener is the daughter of Nathan and Carolyn Hiener. She studies agribusiness at Ohio State University.

•••

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Zane Trace FFA members Jada Boltenhouse and Kaylee Spillane will receive FFA jackets through the Ohio FFA Foundation’s Blue Jacket Program. The students will receive the jackets in December and will wear them at FFA events throughout the year.

The Zane Trace FFA team also delivered trail mix bags to local fire departments on Oct. 28 to show their appreciation for local first responders on National First Responder Appreciation Day. FFA members Isaac Detty, Mariska Wax and Brooklynn Fisher-Rie visited the Green Township, Springfield Township and Chillicothe City Fire Departments and the Ross County Sheriff’s office. A representative of the fire department will speak at one of Zane Trace’s upcoming meetings.

•••

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Black River FFA recently finished second place in the Sub-District Parliamentary Procedure Career Development Event at Smithville High School. The team consisted of Colton Roberts, Leah Coffman, Olivia Bailey, Rylee Howard, Adyline Coffman, Caleb Howard, Jayden Young and Emma Macfarlane. Members conducted an FFA mock meeting in front of a panel of judges and completed a written evaluation that tested their knowledge on parliamentary procedure rules.

•••

CALEDONIA, Ohio — The River Valley FFA Officer Team made and delivered meals to 50 local farmers on Sept. 18. The meals included BBQ pulled pork sandwiches, cornbread muffins, macaroni salad and a cookie. This is the second year the chapter has hosted the event. Chapter President Sidney Street came up with the idea for the event.