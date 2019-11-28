Roundup of FFA news for Nov. 28, 2019

SALINEVILLE, Ohio — Sixteen members of the Southern Local High School FFA chapter attended the National FFA Convention Oct. 30-Nov. 2 in Indianapolis where graduate Laci Growe received the American FFA degree. During the trip, students also visited the U.S. Air Force Museum in Dayton and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway; plus they had the opportunity to hear motivational speakers, visit a career and college expo and attend leadership workshops at the convention.

• • •

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The West Muskingum FFA chapter had an advanced team that competed at the Sub-District Parliamentary Procedure Contest, hosted by Shenandoah FFA Nov. 18. The West Muskingum team placed third out of five teams. Those members who competed were Caden Keck, Cheyenne Clippinger, Braydin White, Austyn Erwin, Ashley Miller and Daelynn Gard.

The chapter had its November meeting Nov. 19. There were 21 members present at the meeting. Discussion was held about the Greenhand and chapter degree ceremony in February, and any other fundraising ideas that they could do that more people would participate in.

• • •

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — The Zane Trace FFA chapter traveled with members of the Adena FFA for its annual trip to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis. The trip began Oct. 30 with a tour of Beck’s Hybrids in Atlanta, Indiana. Members learned how new varieties of corn and soybeans are developed and tested for quality at Beck’s before being marketed to farmers across the country. Next on the agenda was a one-hour horseback tour of Fort Harrison State Park.

After riding horses, the members got to watch horses perform during the Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo. On the second day, Zane Trace was recognized for being named a Three-Star Chapter for the sixth year in a row. On Nov. 1, members toured Brandywine Creek Farm and visited the FFA Career Show where over 600 agriculture businesses and over 100 colleges set up displays for members and advisors to gain more information about their career and course offerings. Zane Trace FFA member Olivia Pflaumer was recognized on stage as one of four students chosen as finalists in the American Star in Agriscience Competition and received $2,000 for being named a finalist.

The Food Science and Technology Team placed first in the District 7 CDE held at Zane Trace Nov. 13. Taylor Brown earned top individual honors out of 99 competitors in the event. A total of 12 members participated in the event. The top four Zane Trace placers were Taylor Brown, Brenden Naumovski, Laine Abbott and Macy Long. These four members will now compete at the Ohio State University Dec. 7 in the Ohio FFA State Food Science CDE.

Three members competed in the Sub District Job Interview CDE at Teays Valley High School Nov. 11. All three members placed in the top two in their respective areas to advance to the district contest at Licking Valley High School Nov. 18. Participating members were sophomore Ashton Tisdale, junior Alyssa Houser and senior Bree Morrow.

Students from the Agriculture Business class have taken on the role of stocking the Zane Trace Pioneer Pantry for the 2019-2020 school year. Members have put their business skills to work by tracking which items are most popular among visitors to the pantry and by rotating stock to keep items fresh for patrons. They have also partnered with Zane Trace Elementary to provide toiletry bags for students who need them every other Tuesday.

• • •

BELLVILLE, Ohio — Clear Fork FFA sent a novice parliamentary procedure team along with a senior team to the county contest in Fredericktown, Ohio, Nov. 14. On the novice team, the members included Caroline Tilton, Luke Raudebaugh, Adrian Wertz, Makayla Crawford, Logan Harriman, Will Hamilton, Boden Galloway and Rachel Kovacs. The senior team consisted of Benjamin Blubaugh, Savannah Harriman, Kendall Mortimer, Hayden Williams, Lauren Mellott and Colton Boyer. The chapter sent Ethan Staley to the county contest to participate in the job interview contest. Both parliamentary procedure teams placed first as did Staley in his contest.

• • •

GNADENHUTTEN, Ohio — The 92nd National FFA Convention was Oct. 30-Nov. 2 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Eight members of the Indian Valley FFA attended the convention including Justin Scott, graduate; Brock Meese, senior; Makayla Corpman, junior; Ashlyn Sanders, junior; Audrey Bryd, sophomore; Sheldyn Stewart, sophomore; Gabrielle Skeen, freshman; and Colton Scott, freshman. Members visited Umbarger Show Feeds, attended a Rodeo, the Buckeye Bash and other convention activities. Members that attended learned how FFA groups around the country run things and learned more about FFA history.

• • •

CRESTON, Ohio — This year marked 10 years for the Norwayne FFA’s annual fall benefit. In the past 10 years, the chapter has raised over $230,000 for families in need in the Norwayne community. This year, the chapter was able to raise over $25,000 for Mike Klingman and his family. In March, Klingman suffered a stroke caused by a brain aneurysm which has lead to struggles with speech and memory loss. Klingman’s children, Isaac and Ellie, have both been members of the FFA program, and the Klingmans are big supporters of the Norwayne Bobcats and the FFA.

FFA members reach out to community businesses and individuals who are interested in donating anything from money to gift baskets to support the cause. This project allows FFA members to live out the FFA motto, “Living to Serve.” The benefit featured a volleyball tournament, live auction, silent auction and dinner donations.

• • •

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Fifteen members of the Black River Agricultural Education program traveled to Indianapolis for the 92nd National FFA Convention. Accompanying them on the trip were the Loudonville, Mapleton and Buckeye FFA chapters.

The group competed in the National FFA Invitational Quiz Career Development Event. The senior team A consisting of Cori Avlies, Chloee Howard, Joe Mennell and Cassidy Mrakuzic earned 11th place in the nation.

The senior B team consisting of Abigail Groesser, Katlyn Kubitz, Madison Bias and Anna Shearer earned 15th and the senior C team consisting of members Brianna Englehart, Jenna Hamiltion and Shay Ladina earned 45th place in the nation. The junior team consisting of Cassie Stroud, Shane Zacharyasz, Zoey Bungard and Karissa Long earned 21st place in the nation. Cori Aviles and Shearer represented Black River on stage as the club was recognized as a 3-Star Gold Rated chapter in the National Chapter Award program. The group attended the American Degree Session Nov. 2. At the session Black River graduates Breanna Clifford, McKenzie Hendershot, Callee Avlies, John Bricker and Scott Jeffery walked across the stage to receive their American Degree.

• • •

SPRINGFIELD — The Northwestern FFA traveled to Norwayne High School Nov. 7 to participate in the District Food Science Career Development Event. Members competing were Valarie Imhoff, Leeanna Ruegg, Jadeyn Berry, Ari Borton, Cole Wharton, Ava Stoller, Melanie Imhoff and Avery Garver. The team was second in the contest, and will be participating at the state contest.

The chapter also had four members compete in the District Job Interview contest. Senior Ruegg, junior Haley Wilson, sophomore Berry, and freshman Stoller competed. Stoller will move onto the state contest Dec. 7.

Members of the chapter competed in the District 3 parliamentary procedure contest at Northwestern High School Nov. 14. The novice team was made up of Al-Jamal, secretary; Bond, treasurer; Boreman, sentinel; Cline, member; Hoffman, SA; Oldaker, reporter; Tegtmeier, chair; and Wilson, vice president; with members being Fisher and Wilcox.

The varsity team consisted of Beegle, V. Imhoff, secretary; McLaughlin; Ruegg; Riley Stull; and Tegtmeier, chair; with Smith as an alternate. The varsity team placed first in the District 3 contest. The novice team also placed first. The two teams advanced to the state contest. The varsity team state contest will be Dec. 21, and the novice team will compete Dec. 14 at the Ohio State University in Columbus.

Members from the chapter traveled to Indianapolis for the National FFA Convention on a charter bus with West Holmes, Licking Heights, and Smithville FFA chapters. Beegle, Alex Borton, Savannah Hunt, Kaitlyn Praisler, Abby Ramseyer, Ruegg, M. Imhoff, Riley Stull, Berry, Borton, McLaughlin, Rylee Dawson, Desiree Smith, Craig Wellert, Troy Tope, and Makenzie Nowell attended.

Members attended the American Degree Session Nov. 2. In the final session, six Northwestern FFA members received their American FFA Degree. Jessie Bair, Taylor Dawson, David Miley, Kyle Piscione, Cody Tegtmeier, and Austin Wood received this degree.