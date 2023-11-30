Roundup of FFA news for Nov. 30, 2023

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Black River FFA‘s senior team recently earned third place in the Sub-District Parliamentary Procedure Career Development Event at Smithville High School. Its novice team earned second place. Both teams will advance to the district competition.

This year’s senior team was led by Katie Seger, Ally Hamilton, Ridge Martin, Summer Sooy, Giani Bonidie, Addison Flynn and alternate, Peter Howard. Representing this year’s novice team was Colton Roberts, Leah Coffman, Clare Reisinger, Olivia Bailey, Olivia Fralick, Caroline Maat, Madelyn Groesser, Brayden Lawhon and alternates Rylee Howard and Adalee Hollan.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Oct. 28, West Holmes FFA took two teams to participate in the Fall Trap Shoot at the Silver Dollar Sportsman Club. Andi Schuch, Keith Hawkins, Quentin Vehrs, Billy Patten and Alexa Tate made up team one, which placed sixth. Logan Horn, Keston McKinney, Carson Hor, and Nate Sprang made up team two, which finished seventh.

West Holmes’ top competitors were Tate and Schuch. Tate tied for first overall and was the top female shooter with a 48. Andi Schuch was tied for fourth overall with a 44.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA participated in a number of community service projects in September.

Megan Hughes, Miley Snow, Emma Mittman, Grady Hawkins, Keith Hawkins, Saige Crownapple, Logan VanDalen, Tyler Zimmerly, Dylan Sours, Blake Patterson and Derek Miller helped serve chicken dinners at the Killbuck American Legion during the Killbuck Early American Days. Wyatt Myers, Emma Mittman, Jenna Sheldon, Quentin Vehrs, Miley Snow, Gabe Averbukh and Madison Pearce-Laferty picked up trash and helped to clean up the grounds at Harvest Ridge after the Mid-Ohio Power Show. Miley Snow, Taelor Patterson, Tyler Zimmerly, Alex Pringle and Colby Long served food and helped direct and park cars in the parking lot at the TFC Truck Parade that wrapped up at Harvest Ridge.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA officers Andi Schuch and Garrett Fowler continued the Feed A Farmer project for the second year in a row. Members served local farmers a thank you lunch at the Loudonville Equity and members also delivered meals to farmers in the field. The lunch included sandwiches, chips, cheese and beef sticks and cookies. Alex Pringle, Quentin Vehrs, Wyatt Myers, Shane Lorentz and Emma Mittman also helped during the event. The chapter would like to thank Walnut Creek Foods, the Schuch and Fowler Families for preparing the food and the Equity for allowing it to host the event.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern-Wayne FFA helped fill Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes. The boxes are packaged for ages 2-14 and are filled with items such as personal care items, clothing, toys and school supplies. This year the chapter was able to package 25 boxes for boys and girls in other countries.

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio — On Oct. 13, 26 New Lexington FFA students visited Central State University in Wilberforce, Ohio where they took tours of the university’s agricultural research labs. Some of the students who attended are currently enrolled in the College Credit Plus program with the university. New Lexington currently offers college credit for three agriculture classes through Central State University.

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio — On Oct. 14, Michael Steele, Ayelen Fink, Bethany Bailey and Sydney Middaugh competed in the state urban soil contest, placing 26th for New Lexington FFA.

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio — On Oct. 20, New Lexington FFA hosted over 600 guests for its annual hog roast. The event consisted of a meeting led by the FFA’s officers, committee briefings and event announcements. The meeting was followed by New Lexington FFA farm-raised pork, smoked and prepared by its middle school members; farm-grown popcorn that was hand-picked and shucked by FFA members, dried in the FFA’s greenhouse and popped by its officers; refreshments and apple cider slushies from Hugus Fruit Farm.

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio — On Oct. 25, New Lexington FFA gave over 500 Buddy Poppy packages to veterans at the Veteran’s Extravaganza that took place at the Perry County Fairgrounds. The event also included food prepared by members.

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio — On Oct. 26, four of New Lexington FFA members competed in the District 10 Job Interview Career Development Event. Emmy Decore and Megan Howdyshell earned first place in their divisions and will move on to the state competition. Kimmi Clark and Kelsie Moore also represented the chapter, earning eighth and second place, respectively.