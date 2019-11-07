Roundup of FFA news for Nov. 7, 2019

Massillon, Ohio — The R.G. Drage FFA had its monthly meeting on Oct. 16 at Morgan Hall with 47 members present. The chapter is selling FFA cookie dough tubs. In the barn, they are preparing for career day visits from local sophomores Nov. 26.

• • •

SMITHVILLE, Ohio — Farmers are often too busy to stop harvesting grain on a good day. They may be in the fields from morning to late night without much to eat. With this in mind, the Smithville FFA members took it upon themselves to “Feed the Farmers.”

From noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 24, members served over 100 meals to the farming community at Centerra Cooperative in Smithville. The farmers enjoyed smoked beef, homemade cookie, chips, apples, and many took multiple meals so that they could share with the family working back in the fields combining and running the grain carts.

• • •

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Olivia Pflaumer represented the Zane Trace FFA as one of four members selected as finalists in the American Star in Agriscience award competition. She was selected for this honor based upon her research projects involving honeybees and pollinators.

Pflaumer and fellow Zane Trace FFA member Cassidy Corcoran were also presented with their American Degrees.

Additionally, the Zane Trace FFA chapter received recognition for being named a Three Star Chapter in the FFA National Chapter award program.

• • •

COLLINS, Ohio — On Oct. 18, the Western Reserve third-graders took a trip to the high school to learn about the many different aspects of agriculture. Third-Grade Ag Day is hosted by the Western Reserve FFA chapter.

During the program, the third-grade students rotate through five different stations. The stations include farm safety, corn plastics, soybeans, dairy, beef by-products and a petting zoo.

The FFA members ended the day with a potluck lunch.