Roundup of FFA news for Oct. 10, 2024

PLYMOUTH, Ohio — Plymouth FFA’s fruit and companion sale will run until Nov. 11, and products will be delivered the week of Dec. 9.

Items being sold by Plymouth FFA include a variety of oranges, grapefruit, assorted fruit boxes, pears, locally made kettle and caramel corn, meat sticks from Country Meats, cheese from Pearl Valley, summer sausage, Ohio Proud D.B. Yummers BBQ sauce, a wide variety of nuts and four of Red Beard Seasoning’s most popular seasonings. This year the chapter is also providing the option for supporters to purchase products to be donated to the Plymouth-Shiloh Local Food Pantry.

The funds raised from this fundraiser will go towards career and leadership development trips, conferences, conventions and other activities for students to participate in throughout the year. The fundraiser also helps to pay for gifts to reward members for their hard work.

If you would like to order any products contact a Plymouth FFA member or call 419-687-8200 or 419-747-8179 ext 22107 to speak to agricultural educator Laura Ringler.

The Plymouth FFA order form at bit.ly/3XVmZiD and brochure at bit.ly/3NiaOYA can be downloaded and printed at home. Orders and payment can be mailed (checks payable to Plymouth H.S.) or dropped off in person to the Plymouth High School Office, 400 Trux St., Plymouth, Ohio.

•••

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Black River FFA joined the Leadership Medina County class for the Medina County Farm Bureau’s Ag Day on Oct. 2.

The class started with a breakfast at Dairy Farmers of America’s Medina office. FFA members learned about DFA and the advantages it offers to its members. The next stop was Simmons Sheep Farm where the group learned how the Dorset lamb can provide quality meat to consumers. The final stop was Berry’s Blooms for a tour and lunch. The members in attendance were Rylee Howard, Addison Flynn, Leah Coffman, Elina Crespo, Trey Dempsey, Adalee Hollan, Caroline Maat, Carlee Mennell and Olivia Bailey.

•••

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — Eleven Fayetteville FFA members did their annual road side clean up in Fayetteville on Sept. 17. During this event, they walked down U.S. Highway 68 and the streets in the village, collecting trash and separating the recyclables. In total, nine bags of trash and one bag of recyclables were collected.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — Thirty Fayetteville FFA members visited the Farm Science Review held in London, Ohio on Sept. 18. During this event, members got the opportunity to visit various organizations and companies. They spoke to industry representatives about the products or services their company or organization offers. Members also got the opportunity to visit both a grain bin set up and a farm use drone demonstration.

•••

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio — Rosella Bateson, Chloe Dick, Kelsie Moore and Michael Steele of New Lexington FFA attended the Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference on Sept. 24. During OLLC, they learned about legislation and how their involvement and their stories could affect agriculture-based legislation. They participated in a mock legislative session as representatives, cabinet members and lobbyists; explored the state house, and ate lunch while listening to keynote speaker, Ohio State Representative Don Jones.

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio — New Lexington FFA hosted the Appalachian STEM Collaborative to showcase the opportunities that New Lexington School District offers. John R. Patterson, Jr. gave a keynote speech about agriculture education. Then participants visited the school farm, the Workforce Development Center and welding shop where they learned about educational opportunities. Following the tours, lunch was served and attendees listened to FFA members discuss roles within the chapter. Additionally, an overview of the school’s College Credit Plus Agribusiness course’s plan for a new high tunnel space was given, Eilley Fink and Wesley Friece shared about their national qualifying agriscience research project and Rosella Bateson and Kelsie Moore discussed STEM opportunities within the FFA.

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio — The New Lexington FFA soils team competed at the district contest and placed third on Sept. 25. The team consisted of Ayelen Fink, Michael Steele, Bethany Bailey, Slade Allen, Eilley Fink and Ivan Knerr. The team will be representing District 10 at the state contest on Oct. 12.

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio — The New Lexington FFA Forestry team competed at state and placed fifth on Sept. 28.The team consisted of Chloe King, Arleigh Gibson, Arlo Metzger, Andre Spice, Marley Mendez-Santigao, Eilley Fink, Lauren Smith and Drank Edwards.

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio — From Sept. 27-29, New Lexington FFA took 20 eighth grade members to Ohio FFA Greenhand Camp where they participated in workshops, built relationships with the state officers and learned how FFA can impact their lives.