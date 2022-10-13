Roundup of FFA news for Oct. 13, 2022

SULLIVAN, Ohio — Several members of the Black River FFA officer team attended the District 3 officer training program at Northwestern High School Sept. 22. Ohio State FFA Officers and EFE students from ATI helped the officers become acquainted with their positions and led them through some leadership and team building activities.

• • •

RACINE, Ohio — Racine Southern FFA members were able to go to the Athens/Meigs Local Soils CDE at the Bentz Farm Sept. 13 to prepare them for the district contest. At the end of the month, the District 10 Soils CDE happened at the Jackson County Fairgrounds. Racine Southern FFA members who competed in the Athens/Meigs Contest with their scores and placing included the following:

– Urban team: first place, Cassidy Bailey; second place, Nathaniel Nero; third place, Brayden Sellers; fifth place, Collin Wemmer; and sixth place, Corey Seth.

– Rural team: third place, Will Smith; fourth place, Katie Rowel; fifth place, Chloe Smith; sixth place, Madison VanTrease; ninth place, Kylee Circle.

Participants in the Athens/Meigs Soil Judging CDE had the opportunity to attend the Meigs County Soil and Water Banquet Oct. 4 which is an event hosted to congratulate and recognize the top three soil judging recipients as well as teams from Meigs County. The top three recipients included the following:

– Urban team: Cassidy Bailey, Nathaniel Nero and Brayden Sellers.

– Rural team: Will Smith, Katie Rowe and Chloe Smith.

Racine Southern FFA also scored the highest over in Meigs County in both the rural and the urban teams, which will also be recognized.

FFA members who competed in the District 10 CDE with their scores and rank include the following:

– Urban Team: Cassidy Bailey (Urban-755, 13th), Corey Seth (Urban-644, 23rd), Nathaniel Nero (554, 25th) and Brayden Sellers (468, 30th). The Urban Team placed 6th overall in the District contest.

– Rural Team: Katie Rowe (Rural, 669, 31st); Chole Smith (Rural, 588, 46th); Will Smith (Rural, 531, 61st); Kylee Circle (Rural, 495, 66th); and Madison VanTrease (Rural, 436, 74th). The Rural Team placed 11th in the district.

• • •

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — West Holmes FFA sent 14 members to Greenhand Camp at FFA Camp Muskingum Sept. 23. The camp is located in Carroll County along Leesville Lake. At the camp, members have the chance to interact with state FFA officers, participate in activities and learn more about the FFA organization.

The West Holmes FFA chapter had their September meeting Sept. 26 at the Farm at Walnut Creek and carved pumpkins and helped with kids games for the annual Harvest Glow at Harvest Ridge Sept. 30 and Oct. 1.

The chapter had their 3rd annual Ag Olympics Oct. 1 at Harvest Ridge, and they were joined by the Triway FFA chapter. Members competed in different games which included an obstacle course, tug of war, egg toss, pie eating, three-legged race, corn husking, hillbilly horseshoes and bale toss. The West Holmes FFA members were named the winners and received a plaque and $300 for their chapter provided by the Harvest Glow Committee.