Roundup of FFA news for Oct. 14, 2024

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio — The Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA chapter received a grant to fund a program designed to help the Fayette County local community. The Ohio FFA Foundation awarded the grant to support building sustainable relationships and programs that will benefit Ohio communities for years to come.

After FFA chapters submitted project proposals, a total of 19 chapters received grants ranging from $1,000 to $4,000. As one of the grant recipients, the Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA Chapter will work in collaboration with Cargill Bloomingburg and Miller Grain to thank farmers by making and handing out gift bags that will include a meal and notes of appreciation.

Members of the Miami Trace Great Oaks FFA Chapter held the “Harvest Handouts” event on Oct. 16 at Cargill Bloomingburg and Miller Grain to give back to the farmers and agriculturalists in their community. They passed out over 100 bags to agricultural businesses and leaders and then donated the remainder of the warm food to local homeless shelters. The Ohio FFA Foundation’s Chapter Success Grants program is made possible by support from Heritage Cooperative, the Ohio Department of Agriculture and Trillium Farms.

•••

SHELBY, Ohio — Shelby FFA members got the opportunity to travel to the 97th National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis on Oct. 24-26. Along the way, the group traveled to Jungle Jim’s International Food Market, Newport Aquarium and Blooms and Berries Farm Fall Festival to learn about agriculture in a different environment. At the convention, members attended sessions and student workshops to learn valuable skills to bring back to the Shelby FFA chapter.

The group attended the American Degree session where Jena Lafon, Wesley Madison and Alyssa Neil received their American Degrees.

•••

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — The Fayetteville FFA chapter held its annual Fall Fest at Shaw Farms activity on Oct. 16. For this event, the officer team and the stakeholder committee members took the Fayetteville-Perry Elementary first graders to Shaw Farms in Milford, Ohio. They enjoyed a hayride, petting zoo, corn maze and play area and spent time learning about agriculture and the crops grown on the farm.

•••

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — Two West Holmes FFA members participated in Junior Fair shows at the Wayne County Fair Sept. 7-12. Emma McDonnell was the first-place, 14-year-old dairy showman, Top 4 intermediate dairy showman, fourth place 4-year-old Holstein and sixth-place brown Swiss fall calf. For swine, she was the third place showman and fifth place in her weight division for Wayne County Bred, Born and Raised. In lambs, she had fifth place in breeding lamb, fifth place in market lamb for WCBBR and fifth place in breeding lamb showmanship. Jenna Zimmerly participated in the rabbit show and was Champion Pet/Breeding Senior Showman of the Day, first-place, 15-year-old Pet/Breeding Showman, Champion Market Senior Showman of the Day, first place 15- and 16-year-old market showman, second place in Market Class, Champion Fancy Rabbit, Best of Breed Mini Rex, first place Mini Rex Jr Buck, third place Mini Rex Jr Doe, Best Opposite Breed Fancy Rabbit and first place Fancy Other Doe. In the swine show, she was the first place in her Market Class and second place 15-year-old showman. In lambs, she was third place in her Market Class and fourth place 15-year-old showman. In the duck show, she placed second in her Market Class.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA chapter sent five members to Hocking College to compete in the State Forestry Contest Sept. 28. The team finished 15th out of 35 teams. Individually, Keith Hawkins placed 75th, Grady Hawkins placed 110th, Dylan Sours placed 120th, Easton Uhl placed 133rd and Carson Horn placed 179th out of 235 FFA members.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio —Sixteen members of the West Holmes FFA attended Greenhand Camp Sept. 27-29 at FFA Camp Muskingum in Carrollton, Ohio. Members attending included Ellectra Beachy, Courtney Crider, Zander Croskey, Gabby Fowler, Cam Hinton, Jack Jewell, Rayne Larimore, Makenzie Mast, Madison Mittman, Mia Spencer, Haylie Stancill, Payton Taylor, Anna Towner, Wyatt Troyer, Bridget Umsted and Andrew Weaver. During their trip, they met state officers and members from across the state, got to learn about and practice new leadership skills, kayak and paddle board, shoot shotgun, rifles and archery and got to attend leadership sessions led by the state officers.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Sept. 24, 31 members of the West Holmes FFA presented the annual 5th Grade Farm Tour in conjunction with the Holmes Soil and Water Conservation District. Members in attendance included officers Andi Schuch, Alex Pringle, Garrett Fowler, Jenna Sheldon, Shane Lorentz, Logan Van Dalen, Blake Patterson and Gabby Yates. The juniors and seniors who assisted were Ian Barr, Casey Ogi, Keith Hawkins, Jenna Zimmerly, Sophia Stitzlein, Grady Hawkins, Rowan Holasek, Ava Eberhard, Bri Pringle, Hailey Richert, Dylan Sours, Claire Drzazga, Cassidy Holasek, Emma Eberhard, Madison Ringwalt, Miley Snow, Hayden Smith, Jarrett Schafer, Drake Yoder, Mason Miller, Malia Lennington, Quentin Vehrs and Gabby Mendoza. This year, the Schlauch Family hosted the tour at Velvet View Farms. The FFA helped set up and run the event, which was attended by Killbuck, Lakeville and Millersburg schools.

Group leaders led students to stations such as Soils, Farm Equipment Safety, Animal Safety, Forestry, Wildlife, Farming and a Milking Parlor.

The chapter hosted a poster contest after the farm tour for the fifth graders to demonstrate their new knowledge of agriculture through an illustration. The winners were Hudson Stryker, first place; Georgia Vaughn, second place, and Elizabeth Stanley, third place.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Oct. 6, 24 members of the West Holmes FFA attended the Antique Festival parade in Millersburg. Members included Deacon Clemens, Landrie Croskey, Zander Croskey, Claire Drzazga, Rowan Holasek, Natalie Lauriha, Natty Lint, Jordan Long, Shane Lorentz, Makenzie Mast, Emma McDonnell, Madison Mittman, Casey Ogi, Blake Patterson, Bri Poventud, Andi Schuch, Miley Snow, Haylie Stancill, Sophia Stitzlein, Payton Taylor, Wyatt Troyer, Bridget Umstead, Logan Van Dalen and Gabby Yates. The Social and Recreation committee was in charge of creating the theme for the float.

•••

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern FFA participated in County Soils Sept. 18 in Shreve, Ohio. Students learned about the evaluation of soil conditions and soil consistency, so they were ready to compete in the Agricultural Soils Career Development Event. The Rural Soils CDE is an educational activity designed as a practical method of teaching students to evaluate land and soil to be able to make decisions when faced with soil-related issues that affect agricultural production. The Urban Soil CDE is an activity designed as a practical method of teaching students to evaluate land and soil to determine its potential use for urban, homesite and other home uses.

The District Soil Contest was hosted by Northwestern Sept. 25. The Urban Soil team consisted of Addy Connelly, Gabriella Riedel, Jaysen Royce, Grady Ellerbrock and Chloe Starcher. The Urban team for placed first, and Addy Connelly placed first individually. The members of the Rural soils team were Emma Connelly, Victoria Aicone, Makenna Connelly, Brooke Hershey and Chet McNeil. The Rural team for placed first, and individually, Emma Connelly placed first, Victoria Aicone placed second and Makenna Connelly placed third. Many of members were able to attend the State Soils Contest Oct. 12 in Plain City, Ohio.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Members of the Northwestern-Wayne FFA volunteered their time at Lincoln Way Vineywards to help park cars for the 5kWineRun Oct. 19. As a member of the FFA organization members are encouraged to contribute their time to the community as the FFA Motto states, “Learning to Do, Doing to Learn, Earning to Live, Living to Serve.” Members of the chapter were able to help park cars, register the runners, hand out medals, and take pictures of the finish line at the Vineyard.

The students who attended this community service event were, Gabriella Riedel, Mallory Gilbert, Kaylee Cherry, Bladen Friend, Triston Flinn, Zander Goon, Cara Graham, Jocelyn Knapp, Jacelyn Cherry, Madeline Morris, and Colton Morris.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern-Wayne FFA taught an Ag in the Classroom lesson Oct. 8 for the first grade students to participate in. Members of the chapter were paired up and taught a first grade classroom about the FFA and Agriculture Education. The students then colored pictures and wrote a small thank-you letter to the first responders in their communities. Members who helped included Kaylee Cherry, Morgan Ervin, Chet McNeil, Madi Smith, Addy Connelly, Brooke Hershey, Gabi Riedel, Madi Frazier, Emma Connelly, Vikki Aicone, Sami Herman, Mckenna Ramsier, Clara Saal, Mallory Gilbert, Alivia Welch, Jaycee Reed, Kenzie Cutter, Makenna Connelly, Jack Morris, Haley Mclaughlin and Chloe Starcher.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — On Oct. 16, members of the Northwestern-Wayne FFA chapter helped stack firewood for a community member. Volunteers loaded and unloaded firewood and then stacked it. The students who helped out included Triston Flinn, Madilyn Smith, Wyatt Goon, Cashmere Woods and Madison Miller. Thank you to everyone who came out and helped.

•••

HOWARD, Ohio — East Knox FFA member Ariana Talbott competed in the District 7 FFA Job Interview Career Development Event at Knox County Career Center in Mt. Vernon Nov. 6. To qualify, Talbott placed second in the sub-district competition held Oct. 16. Talbott also finished second in Division 5, which is the first-year junior/senior category.

•••

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — Forty members of the Hillsdale FFA attended the 97th National FFA Convention and Expo Oct. 23-26 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The first day included a visit to Rodes Meats and Reproductive Specialty Group where the group learned about different parts of agricultural industries. Day two started with attending a morning session at the convention hall in Lucas Oil Stadium, followed by time to explore the expo center and ended with the Buckeye Bash, an event with only kids from Ohio. On the final day, they attended the session and watched American degree recipients Riley Twining, Emily McGovern, Jake Hoverstock, Jax Rogers and Gage Madsen receive their degrees.