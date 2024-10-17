Roundup of FFA news for Oct. 17, 2024

ASHLAND, Ohio — Over the week of the Ashland County Fair, the Ashland FFA chapter had many members showing their animals. On Sunday, Tanner Fulk, Casey Stewart, Brylyn Mottayaw, Nick Cartwright and Brayten Stuart participated in the market steer show. On Monday, Oliver Harpster and Sydney Spellman showed cows in the dairy show. Rylee Windsor and Emma Puckett showed rabbits. Drake Martin, Wyatt Carter, Hannah McNaull, Haley McNaull, Camron Cox and Mallory Betson participated in hog showmanship and other hog shows the next day. Tanner Fulk showed in the baby beef show on Tuesday. Wednesday, Emma Martin, Sage Runion, Emma Puckett, Allie Heckman and Walker Hartman showed goats. Nick Cartwright was named fair king and Sage Runion was crowned fair queen.

•••

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The Northwestern-Wayne FFA chapter is holding its annual Fruit and Cheese sale with a new addition this year: popcorn. This sale will take place Oct. 3 through Nov. 8. The fruit will be supplied through the Florida Fruit Association except for the apples coming from local Bauman Orchards. The cheese will be provided by Pearl Valley Cheese. The beef jerky comes from Signature Beef LLC. The popcorn comes from Winland’s Crazy Kernal Kettle Corn. Fruit buckets, $40, contain apples, navel oranges, grapefruit, tangerines, a pineapple, peanut brittle and BBQ sauce. Charcuterie buckets, $55, contain apples, navel oranges, grapefruit, tangerines, a pineapple, peanut brittle, three cheese wheels, summer sausage and a box of crackers. Meat and cheese buckets, $60, have summer sausage, beef jerky, beef sticks, three wheels of cheese and BBQ sauce. Mini boxes, $30, include summer sausage, cheese wheels, beef jerky and beef sticks. To place an order, contact a Northwestern Wayne FFA member or call the high school at 419-846-3833. Orders are due Nov. 8. Pick up for orders will be the week of Dec. 9 at the Northwestern Ag Shop.

•••

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Sept. 3, the West Holmes FFA chapter volunteered its time to help clean up the Holmes County Home in preparation for the Annual Fall Auction. The chapter picked weeds through the flower beds and around the home. They also weed-eated around the home. Members who volunteered were Garrett Fowler, Andi Schuch, Jenna Sheldon, Gabby Fowler, Mia Spencer, Rayne Larimore, Ellectra Beachy, Cameron Hinton and Quentin Vehrs.

Also on Sept. 3, the West Holmes FFA Officer team spent the day at Airport Ridge Sporting Clays and the Millersburg Airport assisting the Holmes County Soil and Water Conservation District with its Aerial Cover Crop Day. The members helped park cars, direct people and welcome them as they entered the event. Members of the officer team who attended include Andi Schuch, Alex Pringle, Garrett Fowler, Jenna Sheldon, Shane Lorentz, Logan Van Dalen, Gabby Yates and Blake Patterson.

•••

FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — On Oct. 2, the Fayetteville FFA chapter competed in the District 9 Soils competition. The rural team placed seventh out of 18 teams and the urban team placed 11th out of 15 teams.