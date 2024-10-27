Roundup of FFA news for Oct. 24, 2024

JEROMESVILLE, Ohio — The Hillsdale FFA held its annual Harvest Party meeting Oct. 7 at Treasurer Reed Twinning’s house. Members enjoyed a quick dinner before a business meeting was conducted. Jerilyn Huff was awarded Hillsdale FFA member of the month for her hard work and dedication in conducting the first-grade reading activities. Daniel Coleman was also awarded member of the month for September. Members were then divided into teams to participate in several outdoor fall activities, and the evening concluded with an optional hayride and bonfire with s’mores.

•••

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Each year for the Wayne County Fair, Northwestern FFA is provided with an exhibit area to decorate and display various classroom projects. This year’s theme was “A Camping Adventure.” Students created electrical boards, passion projects, welding boards and welding cubes. The main part of the booth was decorated with a camping decoration and displays of the officer team passion project. The chapter also included the Learning Center for younger ages to learn more about agriculture. Members who helped set up the fair booth included Kaylee Cherry, Kate Johnson, Addy Connelly, Emma Connelly, Makenna Connelly, Vikki Aicone, Brooke Hershey, Chet McNeil, Alivia Welch, Jack Morris, Mallory Gilbert and Kenzie Cutter.

Students who had shop projects on display were Makenna Connelly, Nate Fulton, Jamison Gilbert, Kace Hixson, Jake Howman, Lucas Jenkins, Chet McNeil, Jack Morris and Collin Rouse. The students who had electrical projects on display were Dakota Constance, Grady Ellerbrock, Hayden Erf, Bruce Grier, Logan Hankins, Keaton Harris, Cole Herman, Case Keener, Wyatt Phillips, Fielden Price, Grayson Rapp, Jaysen Royse, Madilyn Smith, Brayden Swank, Kaleb Thurman-Fetherolf and Luke Wilkinson. Passion projects were made by Kaleb Badger, Kirsten Boreman, Addy Connelly, Emma Connelly, Makenna Connelly, Kayla Cutter, Jacoby Gilbert, Mallory Gilbert, Brooke Hershey, Kate Johnson, Chet McNeil, Jack Morris, Kade Tegtmeier and Taylor Wurst.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Members of the Northwestern FFA chapter attended the Farm Science Review show Sept. 17 on Ohio State University’s 2,100-acre Molly Caren Agricultural Center. Members toured the exhibits which were put on by Ohio State University and many of their science programs and agricultural teams. Members attending included Morgan Ervin, Kaylee Cherry, Jake Howman, Chet McNeil, Gabriella Riedel, Keaton Harris, Blake Good, Austin Mooney, Ben Ream, Bladen Friend, McCullough Porter and Chloe Starcher.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern-Wayne FFA hosted a chapter kickball game and pizza night Sept. 30. Members who attended the kickball game were Laci Butler, Jesse Hanshaw, Alivia Welch, Ben Ream, Kaylee Cherry, Grady Ellerbrock, Austin Mooney, Mallory Gilbert, Hank Morris, Wyatt Goon, Allison Wellert, Haley Mclaughlin, Jamison Gilbert, Savannah Blount, Roger Mosher and Colton Morris. The students enjoyed a fun activity while bonding as a chapter.

•••

HOWARD, Ohio — The East Knox FFA Urban Soils Career Development Event team placed 10th in the state event held Oct. 12 in Union County at the Dave Gruenbaum Farm on Durban Road north of Plain City. Urban team members were Madisyn Frost, Aiden Kapper, Ariana Talbott and Alexia Wine. Individually, Talbott finished second in the state.

East Knox earned a berth in the state urban contest after placing third out of 17 teams in the District 7 contest conducted earlier in Ross County. The top five teams from each of the state’s 10 FFA districts qualify for the state, making a field of 50 teams. Individually in the district event, Talbott placed second, Frost finished seventh, Kapper placed 11th, Wine was 15th and Nealie Oliver finished 29th out of 74 competitors. Prior to the district contest, East Knox FFA placed second in the county event sponsored by the Knox County Soil and Water Conservation District.

•••

RACINE, Ohio — Racine Southern FFA recently participated in its local soil judging competition held at Tony Carnahan’s Farm in Racine, Ohio. The urban soils team had a score of 1,556 and placed third overall. Will Smith was first on the team with a score of 557. Wyatt Smith placed second also with a score of 502. Hunter Jarrell placed third with a score of 497. Nathaniel Nero, Justin Lawson, Hunter Lackey, Tyson Hupp and Alex Owsley also competed in this contest.

The rural soils team had a score of 1,105 and had a team rank of sixth overall. Brilah Spires placed first on the team with a score of 385. Skyler Allen placed second on the team with a score of 366. Peyton Milliron placed third on the team with a score of 354. Xander Moon and Emma Owens also competed in this contest.

The chapter would like to thank Athens and Meigs Soil and Water Conservation District in preparing and hosting this contest each year.

On Oct. 8, Racine Southern FFA’s urban team, along with advisor Jenna Meeks attended the Meigs County Soil and Water banquet held at the Blakeslee Center in Middleport, Ohio. Will Smith, Wyatt Smith and Hunter Jarrell were awarded for their accomplishments with a cash prize for each.

The urban team also received a plaque for the first place team in the county. At the District 10 Soil Judging CDE in Oak Hill, the urban team placed 10th overall and the rural team placed 13th overall.