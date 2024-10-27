Do you know how Item No. 1278 was used?

Hello from Hazard!

Last week Matt Oberholtzer identified Item. No. 1277, a mystery photo submitted by Martha Martin, as Wall Drug Store in Wall, South Dakota. He did not respond to our request for an explanation on how he reached this conclusion.

Martha and her husband, Eldon Martin, discovered Item No. 1277 when they purchased their farm near Cumberland, Ohio in Guernsey County, from his family’s estate. Eldon is now in his 80s and the picture could have been taken by his grandparents, parents, an aunt or an uncle.

Item No. 1278 brings to question use more than simply identifying a tool. Calvin Breyley, of Streetsboro, Ohio, came across a corn planter at an auction with a spool of wire hanging from the back. It was the only one at the auction that had the attachment. The planter is a two-row John Deere horse drawn planter.

Dear readers, do you know why the spool may have been attached to this particular planter and what it may have been used for?

