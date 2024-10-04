Roundup of FFA news for Oct. 3, 2024

SHELBY, Ohio — Shelby FFA members attended the 2024 Farm Science Review on Sept. 18 in London, Ohio. Members learned about everything from animals, farm equipment and agricultural businesses.

•••

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Northwestern FFA members Kaylee Cherry and Kirsten Boreman traveled to Springfield, Massachusetts to compete at the Big E on Sept. 14. The girls advanced from the state competition in the Dairy Handlers Career Development Event where Kirsten placed second and Kaylee placed fifth.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Garrett Houin, a graduate of West Holmes High School, was named a National Proficiency Finalist for his environmental science and natural resources management SAE projects that included developing, securing funding for and implementing three proposals for the state Caring for our Watershed competition. He worked with Ashland Soil and Water Conservation District, farmers and ag retailers on the project. In order to earn a spot at the national level, Houin won the state-level contest, kept meticulous records and went through a series of evaluations. Additionally, Houin led a service project to improve accessibility and safety at the 40-acre Hazel Willis Woods and completed job shadowing with Sunrise Cooperative. He will be recognized on stage at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in October.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — West Holmes FFA sent eight members to the county soils competition Sept. 10 at Heath White Farm. The urban team included Shane Lorentz, Cara McMillen, Leland Landaw and Jenna Brumme. The rural team included Carson Horn, Rainbow Haudenschild, Landrie Croskey and Emmy Miller.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Seven West Holmes FFA members helped the Killbuck VFW during the Killbuck Early American Days Sept. 1. The members set up for the event, served food and cleaned up after the event. Members in attendance included Miley Snow, Grady Hawkins, Dylan Sours, Logan Van Dalen, Blake Patterson, Natalie Lauriha, Jackson Baker and Shane Lorentz.

WEST SALEM, Ohio — West Holmes FFA Participated in the TFC Truck Parade that wrapped up at Harvest Ridge on Sept. 14. Some of the members served food while the rest of the members helped direct and park cars. Members who helped were Garrett Fowler, Jenna Sheldon, Gabby Yates, Madison Mittman and Steven Grandstaff.

•••

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Members of the Zane Trace FFA recently participated in two activities that highlighted ag careers and opportunities. First-year members attended Ross County Explore Ag Day at the Ross County Fairgrounds and Dunlap Farm on Sept. 10 where they learned about six different ag career areas, including drones in agriculture, biotechnology, floriculture and entomology. Older members of the chapter attended the Farm Science Review Sept. 19 where they learned about soil evaluation, visited hundreds of ag-related booths and enjoyed meeting fellow FFA members from around the state.

•••

PLYMOUTH, Ohio — Plymouth FFA recently announced its 2024-2025 officer team. It is made up of President Katelyn Swingle, Vice President Kristen Swingle, Secretary Ava Stine, Treasurer Kansas Huston, Reporter Nicole Beverage, Parliamentarian Addy Vorhees, Sentinel Isaiah Miller, Student Advisor Dallas Thompson and Historian Matthew Gillum.

•••

TONTOGANY, Ohio — The Agricultural Incubator Foundation recently honored Otsego FFA in Wood County, Ohio on Aug. 10 with its first Ohio Revised Historic Marker.During the 1981-1982 school year, the students constructed the first public grain rescue tube and introduced its use and procedures nationwide.

•••

BELOIT, Ohio — West Branch FFA attended Farm Science Review on Sept. 18 where members learned about animals and equipment, attended field demonstrations, explored how solar panels play a role in farming today and learned about advancements of technology in agriculture.

BELOIT, Ohio — West Branch FFA attended the Heritage Test Plot Tour on Sept. 25. During the tour, students learned about crop production, GMOs and new technology updates in agriculture. Students saw drones up close that farmers use for various purposes.

•••

HOWARD, Ohio — East Knox FFA placed first in the Ohio FFA Forestry Career Development Event held at Hocking College on Sept. 28. Eight members of the East Knox FFA competed in this event with the top four scores counting as the team score. Individually, Dylan Springer placed second, Ariana Talbott finished third, Aiden Kapper was fifth and Hayden Baker placed eighth out of 235 competitors. The other East Knox team members were Peyton Finch (25th), Curtis Divan (27th), Blake Elliott (48th) and Kylie Griffith (146th). The team will receive a banner for winning the state competition and the top ten individuals will each receive a plaque at the annual Ohio FFA Convention next May in Columbus.

This year’s first-place finish in the State FFA Forestry Career Development Event marks the 33rd year in a row (dating back to 1993) that East Knox FFA has placed in the top 10 teams in the state contest and the 22nd time finishing in the top five in Ohio. They won the state contest in 2020, 2013 and 1999.

The East Knox FFA Forestry Team will represent Ohio in the National competition in October 2025 in Indianapolis in conjunction with the National FFA Convention.