Roundup of FFA news for Oct. 7, 2021

OREGON, Ohio — On Sept. 27, the Edon FFA participated in the District Ag and Urban Soil Judging competitions in Oregon, Ohio. Students making up the Ag Soils team were Jaycea Craven, Clayton Dulle, John Goebel, Ahlia Peterson, Grace Reitzel, Lance Reitzel, Kendall Siebenaler and Jarrett Trausch. The team placed 16th in the contest.

Edon FFA members participating in Urban Soils contest were Skylar Osborn and Kendall Sheline. The team placed 16th at the district level.

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA held its annual parent and member year opening meeting on Aug. 30. The meeting took place at the Ogi’s pond.

The chapter had 12 members participate in the Adopt-a-Highway program.. Members were: Gabe Averbukh, Maison Carter, Cora Crilow, Garrett Fowler, Brody Gindlesburger, Amy Hughs, Jimmy Lesiak, Derek Miller, Wyatt Myers, Leah Reining, Chloe Shumaker and Alexa Tate.