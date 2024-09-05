Roundup of FFA news for Sept. 5, 2024

SHELBY, Ohio — Shelby FFA helped the Shelby Police Department put on its annual Fishing Derby on Aug. 25 at the Shelby Community Airport. A total of 840 fish were caught by the 157 young fishermen that registered and participated in the derby. Members of the police department and the FFA worked together to measure and record the fish that were caught, hand out prizes and hand out food cooked by FFA members. The smallest fish of the day was a 2-inch fish caught by Amelia Dewitt. Hayes Thompson caught 77 fish, earning the most fish award.

Awards. In the boys aged 3 to 6 years old category, the catches of the day included Walter Brown’s 15 1/2-inch painted turtle, Connor Gibson’s 3 3/4-inch bluegill and Owen Jayes’ 8 1/2-inch bluegill. In the girls aged 3 to 6 years old category, the catches of the day included Mazie Pankuch’s 8-inch bluegill, Kylie Hicks 7 1/2-inch bluegill and Claire Wright’s 7-inch bluegill. In the boys aged 7 to 10 years old category, the catches of the day included Max Mullins’ 9-inch bluegill, Toby Westbrook’s 9-inch bluegill and Hunter Spearman’s 8 1/2-inch bluegill. In the girls aged 7 to 10 years old category, the catches of the day included Willow Hales’ 9-inch bluegill, Kendall Hales’ 9-inch bluegill and Bexley Bowman’s 9-inch bluegill. In the boys aged 11 to 15 years old category, the catches of the day included Sean Nolen’s 14-inch bass, Samuel Thompson’s 13 1/2-inch bass and Landon Patton’s 9-inch bluegill. In the girls aged 11 to 15 years old category, the catches of the day included Reese Adkins’ 12 1/2-inch bass, Mia Mullins’ 8 3/4-inch bluegill and Serenity Potts 8 1/2-inch bluegill.