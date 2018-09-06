Roundup of FFA news for Sept. 6, 2018

MILLERSBURG, Ohio — On Aug. 8, the West Holmes FFA officer team created a booth for Kids Day at the Holmes County Fair at Harvest Ridge. The purpose of the booth was to help kids learn the proper nutrients and minerals a plant needs to grow.

Visitors had the option to choose from a variety of plants to grow. Those seeds included flowers, corn, squash, pumpkin, spinach and “mystery seeds.” There were seven nutrients they needed.

A blue bead stood for water, a clear bead stood for air, an orange bead represented the sun. A pink bead represented phosphorous, which helps the plant grow healthy roots.

The black bead represented soil, and the purple bead represented potassium. The children went through the line and grabbed one orbee bead out of each bucket and put it into a plastic bag. The officers explained to the kids what the plant needed to successfully grow and how the plants would use the nutrients.

•••

WEST SALEM, Ohio — The National FFA Organization awarded a $1,000 Ed Johnson Memorial Scholarship to Cody Tegtmeier, of the Northwestern FFA. Cody plans to use the funds to pursue an agribusiness and applied economics degree at Ohio State University in Columbus.

Also, the Fastline Media Group awarded Austen Wood a $1,000 scholarship. Austen plans to use the funds from this scholarship to pursue an agribusiness degree from Ohio State University-ATI.

These two scholarships are among the 1,829 awarded through the National FFA Organization scholarship program this year. Currently, there are 114 sponsors the contribute more than $2.5 million to support scholarships for students.

•••

UTICA, Ohio — The final summer activity the Utica FFA participated in was the Hartford fair. Members showed woodwork, concrete, electric and other projects in the FFA barn. The chapter received 140 As and 12 Bs, as well as five best of shows.

Trina Orr and Rachel Dickson had best of shows in the agriscience division. Seth Blake and Shaeley Warner had best of show in the ag ed display division. Shaeley Warner also received best of show for her grain crop.

Several students also showed livestock projects. Seth Blake competed in Super Showman and won the event. The chapter also participated in, and won, the annual FFA Challenge at the fair. The FFA challenge is held at the natural resources area and all chapters who exhibit at the Hartford Fair are invited to participate. Chapters had to race a recycled boat, bean bag toss, canoe race, canoe tug of war and take a natural resources test.