Roundup of FFA news for Sept. 7, 2023

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Officers of the Northwestern-Wayne FFA chapter gathered Aug. 18 for the 2023-2024 officer retreat, where they planned and discussed their goals for the upcoming year. The retreat lasted from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Northwestern High School. Session one entailed setting expectations and goals. Session two was used as work time for the officers to start planning passion projects, which are designed to demonstrate someone’s passion and drive for a project that will ultimately benefit others. Session three began the planning of the chapter’s yearly calendar and program of activities.

• • •

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — On Aug. 9, the Zane Trace FFA officers helped serve up some beef at the Cattlemen’s Booth at the Ross County Fair.

The burgers were the most popular item and each new batch brought up from the grill was sold in a matter of minutes, leaving the grill team and servers busy all night. The steak sandwiches were also something fairgoers desired.

Although it was a busy few hours, the Zane Trace FFA members who helped out had fun and described the event as a great experience for everyone. The officers gained new skills in customer service after serving around 300 burgers and 250 steak sandwiches. They also raised $250 to go towards the Zane Trace FFA activities fund.

Zane Trace FFA would like to thank the Ross County Cattlemen’s Club for the opportunity to help out.