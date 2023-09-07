Discount available for dairy producers interested in Spanish language course

HARRISBURG — The Center for Dairy Excellence is offering $100 discounts to dairy producers to take a Spanish learning course. To assist dairy farm families in enhancing communication with Spanish-speaking employees, Katie Dotterer’s “Spanish for Agriculture” program is available for producers of any state and will be held online this fall.

The discount is a result of a grant from the Northeast Dairy Business Innovation Center that allows dairy producers from any state the opportunity to sign up to receive $100 off the cost of registration and access to 16 online, interactive classes. The cost is originally $400 for dairy producers, but $300 with the discount.

Led by Dotterer, a lifetime dairy farmer and former Spanish teacher, the online Spanish course will be held live on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from Sept. 19 through Nov. 9. The Beginners course will be held from 7:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The Intermediate course will be held from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. All classes will be recorded and readily accessible to accommodate dairy producers’ schedules.

Individuals who sign up will have 24/7 access to all course content through Dec. 22. Dairy producers can visit centerfordairyexcellence.org/spanish-basics to sign up and receive the discount.