Roundup of FFA news for the week of Jan. 22, 2026

WEST SALEM, Ohio — Four members of the Black River FFA Chapter lent their hands to assist the West Salem Masonic Lodge during their annual meeting on Jan. 8.

The members in attendance were Caleb and Rylee Howard, Carlee Mennell, Garrett Canfield and advisor Christina Howard.

The West Salem Masonic Lodge, known for its longstanding commitment to philanthropy and community engagement, welcomed the participation of the FFA members. For the FFA members, the evening presented an invaluable opportunity to forge connections beyond the boundaries of their organization and immerse themselves in the broader aspect of community life.

•••

WEST HOLMES, Ohio — The West Holmes FFA chapter sent seven members to the District Food Science Career Development Event in Ashland, Ohio, where participants completed a food triangle test and identified aromas and food safety concerns. They also completed a test on food science and handled customer inquiries about food quality and safety.

Participants included Bri Poventud, Emma Eberhard, Jordan Long, Jarrett Schafer, Easton Uhl, Madison Ringwalt and Jenna Zimmerly.

The team placed seventh. There were seven teams and 76 individuals in the contest. Thanks to the Ashland FFA Chapter for hosting.

•••

SOUTH AMHERST, Ohio — High school junior and Firelands FFA member Ayden Schafer is restoring a John Deere B tractor as part of his FFA Supervised Agricultural Experience. His project combines mechanical skill with an appreciation for agricultural history.

Schafer applied for the Titan Tires FFA/4-H Tractor Restoration Scholarship and learned on Jan. 14 that he was selected to receive new tires valued at nearly $3,000. The award supports the final stages of his restoration. Once completed, Schafer plans to use the tractor for both shows and hay production, showcasing the continued value of classic equipment in today’s agriculture.