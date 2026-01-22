Ohio Farmers Union to meet in Lima on Jan. 31

LIMA, Ohio — The Ohio Farmers Union will hold its 92nd State Convention from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 at the Howard Johnson Hotel in Lima, Ohio, 1920 Roschman Ave. The day-long gathering will bring together farmers, rural advocates, economists and policymakers from across the state.

The program will feature Ian Sheldon and Barry Ward, agricultural economists from Ohio State University, who will address trade, tariffs and the current farm economy. Shoshana Inwood, of the OSU Ag Innovation Center, will discuss how health care and childcare costs can impact farm family viability, and Christina Collins, of Honesty for Ohio’s Schools, will discuss rural school funding and state tax policy. National Farmers Union President Rob Larew will also address the convention, offering a national perspective on federal agricultural policy and farmer advocacy.

In addition to educational sessions, the convention will include member-driven policy discussions, updates on CAUV and property tax changes and the election of Ohio Farmers Union officers and delegates.

Blank Angus Catering will provide lunch. A limited hotel room block is available at the Howard Johnson for $95.99 per night. Attendees may reserve by calling 419-812-2276 and requesting the Farmers Union Room Block.

Registration is open to members and the public. Advance registration is encouraged. Attendees may register online and pay at the door to avoid processing fees.

For more information and to register, click this link. For more information, contact Bryn Bird at bryn@ohfarmersunion.com.