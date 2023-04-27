Roundup of gardening news for April 27, 2023

MAHONING COUNTY

Herb and plant sale. The Holborn Herb Growers Guild is holding its annual 2023 herb and plant sale, May 20 at the Vegetable Building in the Canfield Fairgrounds on state Route 46, Gate 5 entrance during the hours of 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Holborn Herb and Plant Sale will be featuring a selection of herbs and beautiful perennials and annuals. In addition to these varieties, it will once again feature twice-loved plants.

A “twice loved” book sale featuring gardening, herb and cookbooks, etc. will also be available for purchase. Guild members will be on hand to assist with purchasing, answering questions and sharing information.

The Holborn Herb Growers Guild began in 1982 with the aim of educating members and the public in the use and enjoyment of herbs. To this end, the guild has established public herb gardens at the Western Reserve Village at the Canfield Fairgrounds and the at Boardman Park and has held numerous educational programs, events and the publication of a recipe book and booklets. If you are interested in becoming a member of HHGG, see one of the members at the sale.

The Holborn Herb Growers Guild Herb and Plant Sale is open free to the public and will be held rain or shine. Only cash or checks will be accepted. For questions regarding the herb sale, contact Virginia Bartos, 330-406-0364, or Stephanie Ensley, 330-507-5425.

RICHLAND COUNTY

Native plant workshop. Richland Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a free workshop on native plants, May 3 at 6 p.m. at the Longview Center at 1495 W. Longview Ave. in Mansfield.

Gale Martin, of Natives in Harmony, will provide a brief introduction on native plants and then open the floor up for a question-and-answer session. This workshop is suitable for those considering using native plants and for those who are already using native plants in their landscaping.

The native plant sale will take place after the workshop. Plant plugs cost $4 each and are subject to availability. Flats of plants may be ordered during the sale for $128. Garden gloves and native seed packets will be available to purchase.

To register for the workshop or more information about the native plant workshop and sale, visit richlandswcd.net/event/native-plant-workshop-and-sale/, call 419-747-8685 or email contact@richlandswcd.net.

STARK COUNTY

Native plant sale. Stark Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a plant sale consisting of native perennial forbs (flowers) in 1-gallon containers for $12 and 3.5-inch containers for $8.

Orders are credit/debit only and can only be made online by visiting StarkSWCD.org/2023nativeplantsale. The website also provides our recommendations for plants well suited for butterfly gardens, rain gardens and shade gardens. You can also find more details such as plant size, light and soil requirements, bloom time and colors, and other benefits by visiting our website.

Order deadline is May 23 and order pick up is May 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at our office at 2650 Richville Drive SE, Suite 100, Massillon.

