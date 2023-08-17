Roundup of gardening news for Aug. 17, 2023

WOOD COUNTY

Gardening workshops. Back by popular demand, the Black Swamp Conservancy announced the return of its gardening workshops, from 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 19 and Sept. 30, at the Way Library, in Perrysburg. Led by master gardener Vicki Gallagher, these workshops offer opportunities for both novice and experienced gardeners to develop gardening skills.

The Late Summer and Fall in the Garden workshop will be held Aug. 19. This workshop will guide participants through optimizing the remainder of the gardening year. From harnessing the potential of current plantings to pro tips for ensuring flower and vegetable gardens flourish next year, participants will gain invaluable insights. “What is a forest garden and is it for you?” will be held Sept. 30. This session will explore the concept of forest gardening and its suitability for your green thumb endeavors. This workshop will delve into low-maintenance forest gardens, designed to mirror the intricate dynamics of woodland ecosystems. Registration is limited to 25 participants per session. The cost is $10 per workshop. Learn more and register online at blackswamp.org/upcoming-events.

DAUPHIN COUNTY

Ferns. Join Penn State Master Gardener Kevin Kelly for an in-depth discussion about ferns suitable for outdoor gardens from 9:30-11 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Olewine Nature Center at Wildwood Park, 100 Harrisburg Way, Harrisburg, PA. The presentation will focus on garden-worthy selections, mainly native to eastern North America, and will show how to incorporate these plants into your garden. Participants will learn the origins and life cycles of ferns and how to use ferns in the landscape. Preregistration is required. https://web.cvent.com/event/0b906fcd-3beb-4c5a-bc02-4c26e29979af/summary

