Roundup of gardening news for Aug. 29, 2019

MAHONING COUNTY

Garden tea party. The Holborn Herb Growers Guild will hold its annual 2019 Garden Tea Party Sept. 22 at the hay and grain building on the Canfield Fairgrounds, from 2-4 p.m. It will feature the sampling of herbal teas and savory and sweet delicacies.

Princess Beauty will join the children at Tea with a Princess. Tickets for children 10 and under are $8. Partygoers will have opportunities to tour the historical Western Reserve Village buildings. Basket raffles and door prize drawings will be offered.

Tickets are $15 per person and are limited. To purchase tickets, call Bunny at 330-507-8565, or Mary Grace 330-726-9829.

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Neighborhood gardening event. The September neighborhood gardening event will be Sept. 9, 7 p.m. The topic will be companion plantings and season extension techniques. The cost is $5 and preregistration is required. For more information and to pre-register, call the Jefferson County Extension Office at 740-264-2212 or email lyon.194@osu.edu.

