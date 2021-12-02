Roundup of gardening news for Dec. 2, 2021

MAHONING COUNTY

Holiday centerpieces make and take. The Mahoning County Extension will host a holiday crafting event Dec. 15, at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. Artist and designer Pam Baytos will teach you to make your own festive centerpiece for the holiday season. She will review design basics and help you make a unique, natural display for your home. The $20 cost includes all materials. For more details and to register, go to go.osu.edu/holidaycenterpieces12-15.

