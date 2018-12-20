Roundup of gardening news for Dec. 20, 2018

PORTAGE COUNTY

Master gardener training. Applications are now available for the 2019 Ohio State University (OSU) Master Gardener Volunteer Program training class in Portage County. Volunteers are not required to have gardening skills or knowledge, but a passion for learning about gardening and sharing this knowledge with others is a must.

The 10-week training begins Jan. 30 and runs through April 3. Applications are due Jan. 16.

Classes will be held at the OSU Extension Portage County Office on Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The class fee is $225, but three scholarships are available.

Contact Robin Christensen with questions or for an application, at 330-296-6432 or Christensen.227@osu.edu.

