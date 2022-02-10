Roundup of gardening news for Feb. 10, 2020

SUMMIT COUNTY

Rain gardens. Summit Soil and Water Conservation District will host the Master Rain Gardener Program this spring, with a virtual orientation March 15. The online classes will have weekly Zoom meetings to discuss the lessons, beginning March 22 and ending April 19.

Participants can watch classes at their convenience within the course timeline. The district will provide weekly feedback on homework assignments and quizzes. After completing the course, participants will receive a Master Raingardener certificate after they install their own rain garden or help install or maintain a community rain garden as a volunteer.

The cost is $25. To register and pay by March 8, visit sswcd.summitoh.net/featured/master-rain-gardener-program. For more information, call 330-926-2452.

MAHONING COUNTY

Home and garden. The Home Builders and Remodelers Association of the Valley will have its 71st Annual Home & Garden Show March 4-6, at the new Canfield Fairgrounds event center, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road, in Canfield, Ohio.

Admission is $5, and children 12 and under are free. The show runs March 4, from noon to 8 p.m., March 5, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and March 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be paved parking, concessions and prizes at the show. For more information, visit myhbaworks.org.

