Secord to appointed to head USDA Pennsylvania Farm Service Agency

WASHINGTON — The Biden Administration recently appointed Heidi Secord as the new state executive director for the USDA Pennsylvania Farm Service Agency. Secord joined the Pennsylvania FSA team on Jan. 31.

Secord has over 26 years of farming and regenerative agriculture experience as the owner of the Josie Porter Farm in northeastern Pennsylvania. She served as a farmer member on the Pennsylvania State Conservation Commission, which she was appointed to by Governor Tom Wolf.

Secord previously held the position of state president for the Pennsylvania Farmers Union and sat on the National Farmers Union Board of Directors. She has engaged in agricultural policy committee work with multiple organizations, including PASA Sustainable Agriculture Board, Pennsylvania State Council of Farm Organizations, All Together Now Pennsylvania and the Monroe County Conservation District.

Earlier in her career, Secord served as a Peace Corps volunteer for three years in Mali and Lesotho. She graduated with a degree in Business Management from the University of Rhode Island. Secord will be responsible for overseeing the delivery of FSA programs to agricultural producers in Pennsylvania.