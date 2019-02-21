Roundup of gardening news for Feb. 21, 2019

Clark County

Vegetable garden workshop. The 5th annual Backyard Vegetable Garden Workshop, sponsored by The Ohio State University Extension, will be held March 16 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Courtyard by Marriott, 100 South Fountain Ave., Springfield, Ohio.

Sessions include composting, battling insects, vegetables for landscape and table, and produce and health.

The deadline for registration is March 8. The cost is $30 per person, which includes lunch.

Register at go.osu.edu/2019vegetablegardenclarkcounty.

For more information, visit go.osu.edu/letsgarden or call 937-521-3860.

Delaware County

Preparing for the season. Preparing for the Upcoming Gardening Season is a free workshop Feb. 28 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Powell Municipal Building, 47 Hall Street in Powell, Ohio.

The event is sponsored by the Delaware Soil and Water Conservation District and the Ohio State University Extension Master Gardeners and will cover a variety of topics. Soil testing kits will be provided to all attendees.

Call 740-368-1921 to register by Feb. 27. Visit www.delawareswcd.org for more information.

Stark County

Master gardener information sessions. The Stark County Master Gardener Volunteer Program is accepting applications for new volunteers.

Interested individuals can obtain an application packet by visiting go.osu.edu/becomeamgv2019, sending an email to neikirk.2@osu.edu requesting the packet, stopping by the OSU Extension Stark County office Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., or attending one of the following free Become a Master Gardener Volunteer Information Sessions:

Feb. 25, 6:30-8 p.m., Minerva Public Library, 677 Lynnwood Drive, Minerva, Ohio.

March 11, 6-7 p.m. and 7-8 p.m., Rodman Public Library, 215 E. Broadway St., Alliance, Ohio.

March 25, 2-3 p.m. and 3-4 p.m., Louisville Public Library, 700 Lincoln Ave., Louisville, Ohio.

Register by emailing neikirk.2@osu.edu or calling 330-832-9856, ext. 3476.

