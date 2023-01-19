Roundup of gardening news for Jan. 19, 2023

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Ohio Botanical Symposium. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources, Western Reserve Land Conservancy, The Nature Conservancy and The Ohio State University will sponsor the 17th Ohio Botanical Symposium March 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Villa Milano, 1639 Schrock Road in Columbus.

Native American cultural uses of plants, new plant identification tools, gardening with native plants, and Ohio botanical discoveries are just some of the topics that will be discussed.

The symposium will feature two keynote speakers: Alan Weakley, who will talk about new innovations in plant identification tools and numerous, evolving changes in plant taxonomy; and Talon Silverhorn, who will talk about the importance of native plants in the culture of Midwestern tribes and provide past and current uses of specific plants.

The $50 attendance fee includes conference materials, buffet lunch (with vegetarian options), and break refreshments. Registrations will be accepted until March 21 or until the conference is full. More information about the symposium can be found here or by calling Rick Gardner at 614-265-6419.

HAMILTON COUNTY

Tri-State Green Industry Conference. The Tri-State Green Industry Conference will be Feb. 2 at the Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Road in Cincinnati. The GIC will feature seven educational tracks: annuals and perennials; trees and shrubs; turfgrass management; greenhouse innovation and urban agriculture; general pest and disease management; emerging ideas and issues; and landscape ecosystems: creating pollinator habitats.

The trade show is open throughout the event. However, the exhibitors become the focus of attention during lunch and two breaks.

Early bird registration is $80, which includes lunch and break snacks. Early bird registration must be received by midnight Jan. 19 at go.osu.edu/2023tri_state_gic. After Jan. 19, registration will be $125. On-site registration at the door will not include lunch and will be $150. Doors open at 7 a.m.

