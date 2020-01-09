Roundup of gardening news for Jan. 9, 2019

MAHONING COUNTY

Master Gardener volunteer training. The program trains individuals in the art and science of gardening through an in-depth training program. Those taking the class are not required to have gardening skills or knowledge.

This training covers everything from herbs and vegetables to insects and plant botany. Master gardener volunteers provide educational services to the community, including answering gardening questions in the plant and pest clinic; monthly gardening programs; gardening activities with children; urban/community garden projects; a demonstration/pollinator garden; and other horticultural activities.

Course meets Tuesdays, February through May, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For details and applications, go to http://go.osu.edu/joinmgv. Call 330-533-5538 with questions.

(To add a nonprofit event to our gardening listing, send details at least three weeks in advance to: Gardening News, Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460; or email: editorial@farmanddairy.com.)