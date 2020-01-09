Ohio residents honored for support of fairs

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio — At the 95th Ohio Fair Managers Association annual convention at the Greater Columbus Convention Center Jan. 2-5, 41 people were recognized for outstanding service to their local fairs.

Seven received the Director’s Award for Innovation and Excellence for their progressive ideas and actions to improve their fairs. They were: Allen Lifer, of the Ashland Co. Fair; John Rettig, of the Henry Co. Fair; Deborah Platt, of the Ashtabula Co. Fair; Sandy Leonard, of the Jackson Co. Fair; Mary E. Miller, of the Muskingum Co. Fair; Owen Unkefer, of the Columbiana Co. Fair; and Chief Deputy Mike Brown, of the Greene Co. Fair.

Dorothy Pelanda, director for the Ohio Department of Agriculture, presented each winner with a certificate. Director’s award winners also received plaques. For more information on Ohio’s fairs, visit www.agri.ohio.gov.