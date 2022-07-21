Roundup of gardening news for July 21, 2022

GEAUGA COUNTY

Brugmansia. There will be a class on growing brugmansia at Phyllis and John Mihalik’s home Aug. 11, 7-9 p.m. A limited number of plants will be available for purchase at the event. Attendees will be able to tour the Mihalik’s private gardens.

Pre-register with Wendy Ward at 440-834-4656 or ward.714@osu.edu to receive directions. The cost is $15. Checks should be made payable to OSU Extension and sent to OSU Extension Geauga County, Patterson Building, P.O. Box 387, 14269 Claridon Troy Road, Burton, OH 44021.

Bringing up butterflies. Register to learn more from Naturalist Linda Gilbert during Monarch Rearing 101, July 24, from 2 to 3 p.m. at The West Woods Nature Center. This presentation, best for anyone 12 and up, will share a variety of tips and tricks for successfully rearing monarch butterflies from eggs to adult.

To sign up, visit geaugaparkdistrict.org and click Programs & Events or call 440-286-9516 before the program is full.

