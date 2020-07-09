Roundup of gardening news for July 9, 2020

STARK COUNTY

Streamside maintenance workshop. Stark Soil and Water Conservation District will host this workshop at its office, 2650 Richville Drive SE in Massillon, July 22 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Participants will learn how to properly maintain a stream or waterway on their property and how to properly stabilize the banks of your stream and reduce erosion. Participants will also learn how to turn their stream or water way into a pristine water way using popular and proven techniques.

The workshop is open to the public, but due to state guidelines, only six people may attend. Each attendee will be placed at a table minimum 6 feet apart. Make your reservation by calling 330-451-7645. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

• • •

Rain barrel workshop. The Stark Soil and Water Conservation District will host a Zoom conference meeting July 29 at 6 p.m. about rain barrels.

Participants will learn how to install and maintain a rain barrel. Stark SWCD is selling rain barrels and diverter kits for $60. Check or exact change accepted. They are not limiting attendance as it is not an in-person workshop. To receive the Zoom meeting information, call 330-451-7645.

