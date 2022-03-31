Roundup of gardening news for March 31, 2022

MAHONING COUNTY

Workshops. Learn how to prune apple and peach trees with Mahoning County Ohio State University Extension and White House Fruit Farms, April 9, from noon to 2 p.m. Demonstrations will be done by Eric Barrett, Ohio State Extension educator, and Dave and David Hull from White House Fruit Farms.

The program will be at White House Fruit Farms, 9249 Youngstown-Salem Road, in Canfield. This event will be held rain or shine, so warm dress and rugged shoes or boots are recommended. Registration for the program is $30 with hand pruners included and $34 for pruning saws included.

To register or learn more, call Mahoning County Extension at 330-533-5538 or visit go.osu.edu/fruittreeclinic.

Mahoning County Extension will also have spring gardening workshops, April 23 and April 30, both from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The first workshop will include keynotes from Ohio State Extension’s Amy Stone on landscape design tips, and from Rees and Meghan Davis, of Honey Hollow Herbs, on incorporating herbs in the landscape.

The second workshop will have keynotes from Tim Parks, of Parks Garden Center, on the latest research on what plants perform the best, and from Eric Barrett on the best and easiest hydrangeas.

Both workshops will have a garden art sale all day, with handmade items by master gardener volunteers and more. The programs will be at the Mahoning County Extension office, 490 South Broad Street, in Canfield. Registration for each workshop is $45 and includes hot lunch, sessions, proceedings and handouts. The first workshop also includes a make-and-take bee hotel, and the second includes a make-and-take flower pressing kit.

To learn more or register, call 330-533-5538, or visit go.osu.edu/springintoaction for the first workshop and go.osu.edu/springintoaction2 for the second.

