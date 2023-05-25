Roundup of gardening news for May 25, 2023

GREENE COUNTY

Community garden project. Central State University Extension is offering a free program called Black Heritage Community Garden Project at the CSU Seed to Bloom Botanical and Community Garden, at the intersection of U.S. 42 E and Wilberforce-Switch Road, across from the main University entrance.

The following are the dates and themes of the Black Heritage Community Garden Project:

• 6-8 p.m. June 15, Garden weeds, pests and diseases;

• 6-8 p.m. July 20, Early harvest;

• 4:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 24, Extending the season with fall crops/mid-season harvest;

• 6-8 p.m. Sept. 14 — Extending the season/last harvest/clean-up.

To make reservations, or for more information, contact CSUE Agriculture/Natural Resources Associate Clare Thorn at cthorn@CentralState.edu or by calling 937-376-6627.

CARROLL COUNTY

Rain barrel workshop. Carroll Soil and Water Conservation District is hosting a rain barrel workshop at 6 p.m., June 8 at the Carroll Soil and Water Conservation office. The office is at 613 High St. NW Carrollton, Ohio. Participants will receive assistance assembling their rain barrel and suggestions for its placement and use.

The cost of the workshop is $32, which includes tax, a barrel and the rain barrel connection kit as well as assembly assistance. Participants should be prepared to transport their own barrel home at the end of the workshop. Register for the workshop by calling the office at 330-627-9852. Registration is required to attend the event.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Garden teacher classes. 4-H ProjectGreen Teacher, the school garden series for educators and others who are interested in school gardening, will return to the Ohio State University Columbus campus, June 12-16. The series will be hybrid this year and participants can participate either virtually for $25, or in-person for $40. In general, the program will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily with an exception for those participating online.

Session topics related to school gardening include steps to starting a school garden, engaging administrators, colleagues, the community and more; understanding soils, site selection, behavior management, bees and native pollinators, season extension, hydroponics, aquaponics, integrated pest management, plant health, chickens, celebrating the harvest, farm to school connections, evaluating your school garden and more. Presenters are from a variety of backgrounds and include classroom teachers and OSU Extension personnel. The series will culminate with a 4-H ProjectGreen Teacher certificate, and the opportunity to earn up to 20 contact hours depending on attendance. For more information, contact Sue Hogan at hogan.239@osu.edu.

(To add a nonprofit event to our gardening listing, send details at least three weeks in advance to: Gardening News, Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460; or email: editorial@farmanddairy.com.)