Roundup of gardening news for May 9, 2019

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Gardening advice. Jefferson and Harrison county volunteer Master Gardeners will man a booth this season at the Farmers Gateway Market, located at the Eastern Gateway Community College in Steubenville. The volunteers will answer questions about backyard fruit, vegetable and flower production.

The farmers market runs June 5 through Sept. 25, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and the volunteers will be there every other week, starting June 12.

FRANKLIN COUNTY

Plant sale. Chadwick Arboretum & Learning Gardens’ Spring Plant Sale and auction will be held May 10-11 on The Ohio State University’s Columbus campus. Visitors will find plants, hanging baskets, specialty trees, edible plants, unusual and dwarf conifers, and rain garden plants.

The plant sale, held at the northwest corner of Lane Avenue and Fred Taylor Drive, will be open May 10, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and May 11, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Premium tree and shrub auctions will start at 4 p.m. on Friday, and at 10 a.m. on Saturday. Auction items will include unusual trees and shrubs donated by over 25 Ohio nurseries and landscape businesses. All proceeds benefit education and research programs.

Chadwick Arboretum horticulturists and Master Gardener Volunteers from the Franklin County office of Ohio State University Extension will be on hand to answer questions about edible and ornamental plants. Ohio State student groups will sell plants they have grown to raise funds for educational trips and conferences.

Plant sale attendees will also find a selection of gardening tools, handcrafted jewelry, stationery, garden art, honey products, and more.

Learn more at chadwickarboretum.osu.edu.

LAWRENCE CO. (PA.)

Garden hotline. The Penn State Master Gardeners of Lawrence County has opened its garden hotline for the 2019 season. The Master Gardeners of Lawrence County can answer questions on a variety of topics including growing vegetables, fruits, ornamentals and turf grass, plant identification, pruning, and insect and disease problems.

To help with identification and diagnosis, plant and insect specimens can be brought to the Lawrence County Extension office located on the third floor of the courthouse during Garden Hotline hours.

Master Gardeners will be on duty Monday 9-11:30 a.m.; Tuesday 1-3:30 p.m.; Wednesday 9 a.m. until noon; Thursday and Friday from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Call 724-654-8370 to speak with volunteers.

MAHONING COUNTY

Children’s garden program. With Good Natured Garden Partners program, OSU Extension aims to teach children all about gardening and how their food is produced.

Participation in the program is based off a team structure. A “growing team” may be formed by any group of children, and must be led by an adult volunteer(s). The adult volunteer will fill out a volunteer form in order to receive free seeds and plants for their group, which will then plant a garden and compete for prizes and recognition at the end of summer.

Teams are responsible for finding their own garden plot or container garden.

Throughout the summer, teams will attend the gardening kick-off event May 27 and are required to attend at least two other gardening events.

A garden party Aug. 12 will wrap up the summer with fellowship and a chance to win prizes for best garden displays, garden harvest and more.

Registration deadline is May 17. To learn more or to register, call the Mahoning County Extension Office at 330-533-5538 or visit go.osu.edu/GNGP2019.

Plant sale. The Men’s Garden Club of Youngstown will hold its annual plant sale May 9-11, from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m., at the MCCTC, 7300 Palmyra Road, Canfield.

The sale will include annuals, tomatoes, peppers and hanging baskets. A complete list of plants and prices is online at https://mgcy.org.

Garden art. Mahoning County Master Gardeners continue their garden art series May 13, from 1-3 p.m., with a workshop in Building 24 at the Canfield Fairgrounds, 7265 Columbiana-Canfield Road, Canfield, Ohio.

Pam Baytos and Kary Shively will lead the workshop on turning an old shovel into a planter. Participants must provide their own shovel.

Registration is $20; seating is limited. Call 330-533-5538 to register.

Strawberry seminar. Peg Zeleznik, Mahoning County volunteer Master Gardener, will lead a discussion about growing strawberries during a “Coffee with the Master Gardeners” program May 20 at the OSU Extension office, 490 S. Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio. Coffee and doughnuts will be served starting at 9:30 a.m., with the program running from 10 a.m. until noon.

Registration is $15; seating is limited. Call 330-533-5538 to register.

WAYNE COUNTY

Plant sale, open house. Secrest Arboretum, part of the Ohio Agricultural Research and Development Center in Wooster, is holding its annual Plant Discovery Day plant sale and open house May 11.

The open house will spotlight the new $2 million Welcome and Education Center, the first-ever visitor center for the public, 100-plus-acre arboretum.

The Plant Discovery Day plant sale will offer hundreds of types of trees, shrubs, and perennials, and all proceeds will go toward improving the arboretum’s projects and programs.

Also at Plant Discovery Day will be a rare-plant silent auction; a bug zoo; a series of “Whiz Bang Science Shows” for children; food trucks; and sales by students and outside vendors of herbs, orchids, annuals, rare conifers, hanging baskets, vegetable starts, carnivorous plants, and native wildflowers, among others.

Hours for both the open house and Plant Discovery Day are 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission to both events is free. Further information, which will eventually include lists of the plants available, can be found at go.osu.edu/CuGg.

