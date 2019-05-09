Roundup of 4-H news for May 9, 2019

NORTH BENTON, Ohio — The Village Varieties 4-H Club met April 16 at the North Benton Presbyterian Church.

The club will be decorating the North Benton and Hartzell cemeteries for Wreaths for Veterans.

The club is holding fundraiser at Buffalo Wild wings in Alliance May 15. Fifteen percent of check totals will be donated to purchase wreaths for the cemeteries. See a club member or adviser or mention Village Varieties when ordering.

Safety poster contest guidelines were distributed. Posters are due June 18 at the meeting or July 5 to the Extension office.

Georgia Martin did a demonstration on putting on goggles and a swim cap. Claire Headland demonstrated how to milk a cow.

Reports were given by Lance Myers, keeping animals healthy; Dakoda Jones, nail-biting; Kaity Downs, animal transportation; Alexis Pierce, traveling safety; and Emma Jarvis, tick and Lyme disease.

Martin and Pierce read the devotion.

The next meeting will be May 14 at 7 p.m. at the North Benton Presbyterian Church.

• • •

STRASBURG, Ohio — The Happy Harvesters 4-H Club held its annual election meeting April 1 at the First Lutheran Church in Strasburg.

Elected officers are as follows: president, Makayla Reiger; vice president, Jacob Wisselgren; secretary, Violet Thomas; treasurer, Claire Haswell; and news reporter, Peyton Vickers.

The club is kicking off its community service work with a delivery of donations for the Nebraska relief effort and the fifth annual Thank You to Veterans Breakfast.