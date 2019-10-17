Roundup of gardening news for Oct. 17, 2019

GEAUGA COUNTY

Fermentation class. Master gardener volunteer Dick Coin is holding a program on fermentation from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Oct. 26 at the Geauga County OSU Extension Office, Patterson Center.

The class will focus on beverages that can be made at home using fermentation, like wine, beer, hard cider, soda, as well as bio-fuel. The class will cover the chemistry, biochemistry, sanitation, equipment, supplies, tools, literature and procedures for fermentation.

There will be a hands-on demonstration and discussion, but no taste-testing.

The cost is $15. To register, call 440-834-4656.

