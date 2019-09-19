Roundup of gardening news for Sept. 19, 2019

LAWRENCE COUNTY (PA.)

Terrarium Workshop. The Penn State Master Gardeners will host a Terrarium Workshop Sept. 24, at 6 p.m. Participants will learn how to make a terrarium with step-by-step instructions from the master gardeners.

The cost of the workshop is $15, which includes all materials. It will be held at the New Castle Public Library, 207 E. North St., New Castle. Registration is available by calling 877-345-0691 or visiting www.extension.psu.edu/terrarium-workshop.

SUMMIT COUNTY

Milkweed pod collections. Collection of milkweed pods starts Sept. 1 and ends Oct. 30.

Guidelines for collecting:

Become familiar with the common milkweed to avoid harvesting pods from similar plants such as hemp dogbane;

Collect the pods when they are dry, grey or brown;

If the center seam pops with gentle pressure, the seeds can be harvested;

Store the pods in paper bags because plastic bags collect unwanted moisture;

Put the date and county collected on the bag when turning them in;

Keep the pods in a cool, dry area until they can be delivered to the nearest collection site.

The collection site for Summit County is at the Ohio State University Extension Office, 440 Vernon Odom Blvd., Akron.

For questions about collection in Summit County, call Summit Soil and Water Conservation District at 330-926-2452 or write sbarbic@summitoh.net.

For questions about the collection program statewide, contact Marci Lininger at Marci.Lininger@dot.ohio.gov.

For more information on milkweed, visit u.osu.edu/beelab/milkweed-seed to watch a video about it.

(To add a nonprofit event to our gardening listing, send details at least three weeks in advance to: Gardening News, Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460; or email: editorial@farmanddairy.com.)