Roundup of gardening news for Sept. 30, 2021

Digging deeper. Penn State Extension Master Gardeners of Westmoreland County is offering a virtual seminar, “Gardeners Digging Deeper.” Three nationally acclaimed speakers will present some of the latest trends in gardening and landscape design during the fall garden seminar. The half-day webinar will be from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Oct. 2.

The online seminar requires advance registration and is being presented in lieu of in-person workshops normally offered this time of year. The seminar will be presented live only and will not be available for later viewing. For more information and to register, go to extension.psu.edu/gardeners-digging-deeper-fall-garden-seminar, or call customer service at 877-345-0691.

