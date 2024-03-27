Scholarships available to rural nurses for continuing education

COVINGTON, La. — AgriSafe is accepting applications for the 2024 Nurse Scholar program in which 125 scholarships are available for rural nurses. The deadline to apply is April 8.

To be eligible for a scholarship, nurses must be employed in a rural health clinic, FQHC, government agency, non-profit hospital or organization or work in academia. They must also show an interest and ability to integrate teachings into their practices and must work in a rural and medically underserved area.

To find out more information or to apply, visit: https://www.agrisafe.org/23-24-nurse-scholarship/.

AgriSafe started the Nurse Scholar program in 2018 to address the health care gaps in rural communities and to prepare nurses working in these areas to meet the occupational health needs of farmers. Since 2018, they have trained 274 nurses.