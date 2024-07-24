Historic homes to open for tour in Jefferson County

MT. PLEASANT, Ohio — Step back in time and stroll the streets of historic Mt. Pleasant, Ohio, a National Historic Landmark District, on Aug. 3 and 4 during the historical society’s annual tour. The tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 3 and 1-5 p.m. Aug. 4.

There are more than 40 buildings in the district built prior to 1865 and another 40 built between 1865 and 1900, most of them serve as private residences. This year there will be three residences open for tours as well as the five properties belonging to the Mt. Pleasant Historical Society. Stops include:

• the Burriss Fairlawn General Store, built in 1895;

• the Tin Shop, built in 1840;

• the John Gill/Elizabeth House Mansion Museum, built in 1835;

• the Evangelical Friends Church, built in 1856;

• the Samuel Gill House, built in 1846;

• the Friends Yearly Meeting House, built in 1814;

• the Harris/Bone Log Cabin, built in 1804;

• the John H. Mercer/Bracken House, built in 1850;

• the Butler Cottage and Gardens, built in 1830;

• and Irish Ridge Farm and Farmhouse, built in the 1800s.

Tickets will be sold at three locations: the Elizabeth House Mansion Museum, 438 Union Street; the Burris Fairlawn Store, 311 Union Street; and Irish Ridge Farm at 621 Twp. Rd. 100; where patrons will receive a tour map. Adult tickets are $15 and children age 12 and under are free with a paying adult. Cash or checks only. All proceeds benefit the Historical Society of Mount Pleasant, a volunteer, nonprofit group established in 1948. Tour updates and more information can be found on Facebook at “Friends of Historic Mt. Pleasant, Ohio.”

Tour details

Irish Ridge Farm will highlight its Angus operation that received the 2023 Outstanding Producer Award by the Ohio Forage and Grassland Council for their rotational, pasture management and environmental practices.

Bruce Riddle’s tractor collection will be on display, including #31 of 78 John Deere 62’s built. Other unique tractors include a 1920 Waterloo Boy, 1918 IHC Titan 10-20, 1922 IHC 8-16, and Ohio built 1930 Baker 25-50 and Huber HS as part of his 50+ tractor collection. He also has a 1923 Ford Model TT and a 1932 Ford Model BB. The house will be open to the public to view the original stone foundation from the early 1800s, the post and beam kitchen and the family quilt collection.

Wess Sutton will be there with his working 1823 chuck wagon that he sets up not only to show primitive cooking methods, but also to educate about Drovers, the first real American cowboys responsible for feeding the major east coast cities. During his cooking demonstrations, he will provide samples of authentically cooked food daily. Stop by for a cup of chicory coffee and some good stories about the men that fed the nation. Also, Food by Plain Jane and Ohio Valley Chuck Wagon Barbeque will be on site with picnic tables available.

West Wind Cottage, the private home of Wayne and Annette Butler, is located one of four of the 16 lots plotted by Caleb Dilworth and Issac Brown in 1815, which extended East Street to the South. The house is built around the original 1830 log structure with its 6 ½ foot ceilings and narrow spiral staircase.

The John H Mercer/Bracken House, owned by Mt. Pleasant Historical Society President Tom Haynes, has a collection of antique and custom-built furniture, mostly made in the villages of Mt. Pleasant and nearby Dillonvale. In the dining room is a wooden wine cellarette, wooden tea box and a locally made cupboard. The upstairs is a time capsule of the history of the Burris family from spool beds, hat boxes, quilts, 1795 blanket chest and salesman’s sample cook stove and other memorabilia.

The buildings that belong to the Mt. Pleasant Historical Society will also be on the tour, including the 1804 Harris/Bone log building, which is the oldest known building in the village. It was built by abolitionist publisher Enoch Harris. He operated it as a store until 1844. The log cabin continued under the ownership of Pinkney Lewis Bone, who was well known as a drummer boy in the Civil War.