2024 Columbiana County 4-H Royal Court announced

LISBON, Ohio — The 2024 Columbiana County 4-H king and queen will be crowned during the opening ceremony of the fair in front of the grandstand July 29 at 6 p.m. Following are the members of the royal court.

Mason David

David, 18, is the son of David and Corrie David, of Lisbon, Ohio. A member of the Can Do County Kid 4-H Club, he has participated in 4-H for 14 years. His projects include rabbits, poultry and turkeys, and he has been a 4-H junior leader and camp counselor. David says that 4-H has helped to bring him out of his shell. After high school, he would like to pursue an internship in carpentry.

Alexis Timmons

Timmons, 18, is the daughter of Jeremy and Johnna Timmons, of Salem, Ohio. A recent United Local high school graduate, she has been a member of the Leaders of Tomorrow 4-H Club for 10 years. Her projects include beef cattle and chickens. She has been a junior fair board member, a junior leaders member and the Leaders of Tomorrow 4-H Club president. Timmons says that 4-H has taught her how to be a leader and persevere through bad times. In the fall, she attend Kent State University to pursue a degree in radiologic technology.

Kiersten Burton

Burton, 17, is the daughter of Josh and Jill Burton, of Leetonia, Ohio. She is a senior who attends Crestview High School and the CCCTC. She is an eight-year member of the the Farmer’s Pride 4-H Club, where she has served as secretary and treasurer. At this year’s fair, she has a market steer and market hog project. She’s on the Columbiana County Junior Fair Board and the Junior Market Lamb Committee. She says that 4-H has pushed her out of her comfort zone and given her the confidence to take on leadership opportunities and challenging projects. After graduation, she plans to attend the Ohio State University and major in agricultural communications.

Kaitlyn Bondoni

Bondoni, 19, is the daughter of Stephanie Smith and Mike Bondoni, of Alliance, Ohio. She is a sophomore at the University of Mount Union. She is an 11-year member of the Barnyard Buddies 4-H Club, acting as the current vice president, and is also a member of the junior fair board. She is taking a market steer, market beef feeder and three dairy cows to the fair this year. She says that 4-H has given her everything she needs to succeed in life, as she pursues a degree in mechanical engineering.

Sienna Hooten

Hooten, 15, is the daughter of April and Gary Hooten, of Lisbon, Ohio, and a sophomore at Heartland Christian School. A six-year member of the 4-H Scouts, she serves as secretary, participates in junior leaders and helps with the cloverbuds and with project fair demonstrations. Her projects include sewing, art and livestock and says that 4-H has allowed her to explore a variety of career options and has helped her to become more confident. In the future, she plans to work and Horst Sub and Deli and become a member of the National Honor Society.

Joseline Stanley

Stanley, 18, is the daughter of Mark and Tina Witherow, of Salineville, Ohio, and a 2024 graduate of Southern Local High School. A 10-year member of the Dirt Don’t Hurt 4-H Club, she has served and secretary and vice president. She is showing two rabbits at the fair this year and says that 4-H has helped her to open up and taught her kindness, respect, leadership and dedication. She works at R’s Pizza in Columbiana and will be attending Kent State University to pursue a degree in radiology.

Sarah Baer

Baer, 17, is the daughter of Ken and Pam Baer, of Columbiana, Ohio, and a senior at Crestview High School. An eight-year member of the Farmer’s Pride 4-H Club, she has held an office in the club since she was 9 years old. This year she is club president. She was the 2022 lamb and wool ambassador and is a current member of the junior leaders. At this year’s fair, she will be exhibiting her market hog and market lamb and presenting a sheep breed project. She says that 4-H has taught her many lessons, including time management, determination and resilience. She plans to attend college after graduation.